Seoul bets big on global startup platform as AI reshapes industries

Over the past seven years, Seoul’s startup ecosystem has ballooned in value by more than $100 billion, generating tens of thousands of high-paying jobs and cementing the Korean capital as a premier global hub for innovation. Now, the city is preparing to showcase that explosive growth on the world stage.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it will host Try Everything 2026, its flagship global startup festival, from Sept. 9-10 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza. The event is designed to connect domestic entrepreneurs with international investors, corporate giants and tech innovators.

According to Startup Genome, a global policy advisory and research firm, Seoul has maintained its position as a top-10 startup ecosystem globally. The rapid ascent is driven by a highly educated engineering workforce, world-class digital infrastructure and aggressive government backing, including the creation of the Seoul Vision 2030 Fund and expansive open-innovation initiatives.

This year’s festival, operating under the slogan “AI Changes Everything, Now Try Everything,” reflects a strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, health care and fintech. More than 80 domestic and international startups will exhibit alongside major corporate players, including Samsung Financial Networks, Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics Lab and Naver Cloud.

Organizers expect to surpass last year’s record attendance of nearly 7,800 participants. In 2025, the event facilitated over 500 on-site meetups and helped secure approximately $130 million (180.9 billion won) in startup investments. To accommodate growing international interest, the city is doubling the number of dedicated networking booths and has secured commitments from roughly 40 foreign investment firms and institutions.

“Seoul is leaping forward as a world-class innovative city,” said Lee Soo-yeon, deputy mayor for economic policy. “We expect Try Everything 2026 to establish itself as a representative global platform connecting innovative companies, investors, and conglomerates.”

Reflecting Seoul’s unique blend of tech and pop culture, the festival will also feature the virtual idol group PLAVE as promotional ambassadors, bridging the gap between high-tech entrepreneurship and public engagement.

Online registration for general attendees is open until Sept. 8, while dedicated one-on-one investor meetup applications run from July 6 through July 19.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.