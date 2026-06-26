Watching the winners of the third Korean Language Speaking Contest on stage at the Korea Cyber University on Wednesday brought a wave of quiet emotion to the hall.

The winners delivered their speeches with highly impressive and fluent Korean. However, the real emotion came from their personal stories of growth, which connected different parts of the world to Seoul, thanks to their command of the Korean language.

Organized by The Korea Times, this year’s contest drew a record-breaking 3,908 entries from 110 countries, a massive 120 percent jump from the previous year.

The diversity of the participants clearly reflected the growing global popularity of the Korean language. While Asia still represented the largest group of applicants at 72.3 percent, a significant number came from Europe, with 12.8 percent, followed closely by a growing presence of applicants from Africa, with 6.8 percent. This wide geographic spread showed the language is becoming a practical tool for youth worldwide.

Viewed through the lens of national pride, it is easy to simply celebrate these record numbers. However, the reality on the ground points to significant development: The Korean language has grown from a temporary cultural trend into a growing global interest.

For many, their interest in the language was sparked by K-pop and K-dramas.

According to data released in February by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, a state-run organization dedicated to promoting Korean language and culture overseas, 53.4 percent of its students first turned to the language through Korean cultural content.

However, many no longer treat it like just a casual hobby, as it is quickly becoming a serious path for their studies and future jobs.

The institutional support from the Korean government has provided a solid foundation for this global interest. Last year, enrollment at the King Sejong Institute worldwide reached a record 239,020 students.

The state-run institute recorded a high student satisfaction rate of 93.1 points, with nearly half of the respondents stating that learning Korean directly helped their local academic pursuits, while many others noted its benefits for securing jobs at Korean enterprises.

Shared stories at Wednesday’s ceremony vividly illustrated how these global statistics translate into real-life opportunities.

Ozioma Esther Nwabuko, an Excellence Award winner from Canada, who currently teaches English here, shared her honest reflections during her acceptance speech.

The recipient said that when she first arrived in Korea six years ago, she never imagined her life would transform in such a profound way through this language. Her story showed how Korean has become a tool for personal empowerment and professional survival.

Even those who could not attend in person demonstrated the expanding reach of the language.

The prize given to Nang Eaint Kham Hom from Myanmar was accepted by a friend on her behalf. The friend said The Korea Times contest has rapidly become a major, highly anticipated event among those interested in Korea back home, reflecting the skyrocketing interest in the language within the Myanmar community.

What the third annual contest proved was that the global passion for the Korean language has matured, moving beyond a temporary craze driven by celebrities and solidifying itself into a sustainable language of global communication.