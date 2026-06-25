A century ago, in the smoke-filled cafes of colonial-era Seoul — then known as Gyeongseong — a radical new sound began to turn heads. Detractors sniffed that those who abandoned decorum for the infectious, Western-inflected syncopations of swing and ragtime were part of a shameless "jass" band.

Next month, that historical audacity returns to the stage in a contemporary skin.

The Incheon Culture and Arts Center said Thursday that its flagship matinee series, the Coffee Concert, will host a collaborative performance titled "Modern Jass" on July 15, pairing traditional gukak vocalist Chun Young-rang with the veteran jazz quartet Prelude.

The performance offers a rare cross-generational bridge, reimagining the hybrid pop music of the 1930s and 40s. During that era, "jass" served as a sonic umbrella for "shin-minyo" (new folk songs), comic songs and early Korean swing. By filtering these archival melodies through contemporary jazz arrangements, the artists aim to evoke the romantic, turbulent atmosphere of early 20th-century Korean café culture.

The collaborative pairing brings together distinct heavyweights from their respective fields. Chun, an Incheon native, is an official holder of National Intangible Cultural Heritage No. 57 for Gyeonggi minyo (folk songs from the region around Seoul). Prelude — composed of pianist Koh Hee-an, bassist Choi Jin-bae, saxophonist Richard Rho and drummer Han Woong-won — has long been a pillar of the domestic jazz scene.

The repertoire features heavily transformed midcentury classics. Among them are "Nodeul Gangbyeon," a foundational folk track, and "I Am Seventeen Years Old," a song capturing a young girl's first love, refashioned into an upbeat swing piece.

Now in its 18th year, the regional cultural fixture has run on the third Wednesday of every month since 2008, drawing diverse audiences by bundling high-caliber performances with a casual cup of coffee.

"This stage will offer audiences a refreshing and delightful musical escape during the height of summer," a municipal arts official said.

"Modern Jass" will take place at 2:00 PM at the Incheon Culture and Arts Center’s Small Hall. Tickets are priced flat at 15,000 won ($9.70).

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.