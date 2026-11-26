There is a quiet resilience woven into every sheet of hanji, Korea’s traditional mulberry paper. Said to last a thousand years, hanji is far more than a historical artifact — it is a living, breathing medium that bridges ancient craftsmanship and contemporary design.

For those looking to escape digital noise and the business of city life, a journey into the world of hanji offers a tactile connection to Korea's cultural roots.

While there are many places in Seoul to experience the versatility of hanji, options within the capital are tailored toward crafting rather than raw manufacturing.

Jong Ie Nara Paper Art Museum in central Seoul's Jung District stands out as Korea’s first paper culture museum and specialize institution, offering rich exhibitions and ustomized experience programs that draw large numbers of visitors. Meanwhile, artisan-centered spaces like Jonginamoo Gallery are tucked into the charming alleyways of Bukchon Hanok Village in Jongno District, where many workshops specialize in small-group experiences for crafting traditional items like jewelry boxes and lamps.

Because these urban studios lack the facilities required for forming full sheets, would-be artisans need to venture further abroad to experience the full traditional papermaking process.

To watch and participate in authentic single-screen papermaking with processes like "oebaltteugi," where artisans form sheets using a frameless bamboo screen, venture outside the capital to historic regional hubs such as Jeonju in North Jeolla Province, Wonju in Gangwon Province or Andong in North Gyeongsang Province.

Jeonju Millennium Hanji Museum

No journey into hanji can begin without a pilgrimage to Jeonju, a city in North Jeolla Province deeply steeped in traditional arts. To experience the hands-on art of traditional papermaking, head first to Jeonju Millennium Hanji Museum.

The museum and cultural complex produces traditional hanji and passes down the techniques while also housing manufacturing facilities and teaching the processes to visitors. Each program runs for about one hour and is free of charge.

Visitors can experience the entire process, starting with peeling the outer black bark of the mulberry tree to get to the green inner bark, then washing the cleaned bark and sorting out impurities, and then pounding it with a stone and a wooden bat to refine the fibers. Once the fibers are ready, the course introduces the oebaltteugi process for forming sheets and then how to dry the hanji sheets on a wooden board before finally beating the dried paper with a mallet to smooth and tighten the fibers.

Advanced online reservation

is essential, although phone inquiries are required for group visits of seven or more people. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays.

Wonju Hanji Theme Park

Historically renowned for producing some of the finest hanji in the country, Wonju in Gangwon Province celebrates its rich heritage at Wonju Hanji Theme Park.

Surrounded by a tranquil park, it features dedicated exhibition halls, a gallery tracing hanji’s evolution and hands-on craft studios. Visitors of all ages can dive into experiences like making hanji with traditional methods, creating decorative patterns by embedding flower petals in paper and crafting personalized items such as picture frames, lamps and key rings for experience fees ranging from about 5,000 won ($3.5) to 15,000 won.

While general craft experiences are offered at any time, the hands-on hanji papermaking experience is available only on weekends. Individual visitors cannot make advance reservations and must register on-site instead.

Andong Hanji

In Andong, a historically important city in North Gyeongsang Province, workshop named Andong Hanji maintains the most uncompromising, authentic methods of traditional production. Utilizing pure local water and high-grade paper mulberry, local artisans keep centuries-old traditions alive.

Andong Hanji contributes to the preservation of historic Korean documents such as reprints of the Tripitaka Koreana at Haein Temple. They enforce a "Quality Labeling Mark of Hanji" and produce over 70 different kinds of hanji including changhoji, the paper used in windows and doors in traditional architecture; hwaseonji calligraphy paper; and baejeopji lining paper.

The Andong Hanji manufacturing and exhibition space allows visitors to watch master craftsmen pull sheets of paper using traditional dipping techniques. Walking through the facility offers a rare glimpse into the quiet dedication of master craftsmanship. While viewing the papermaking process is completely free, advance reservations are required. Hands-on programs to create sheets of paper cost around 5,000 won and require booking in advance.







