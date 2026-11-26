MUNGYEONG, North Gyeongsang Province — With a history spanning more than 1,000 years, "hanji," traditional Korean paper, has played a vital role in the Korean Peninsula's cultural and intellectual development.

First produced during the Three Kingdoms period (57 B.C. – A.D. 668), hanji became essential to the spread of Buddhism, the growth of publishing and the development of printing technology. During the Silla and Goryeo dynasties, Korean paper gained recognition throughout Asia for its exceptional whiteness, smooth texture and durability, becoming a sought-after export in China and Japan. Production expanded further during the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty to meet growing demand for books and scholarly publications.

Next week, hanji is poised for a major moment on the international stage, as centuries of papermaking knowledge and practices are expected to be inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The final decision is expected at a UNESCO committee meeting in Xiamen, China, slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

Keeping heritage

At a time when industrial machinery and chemical processing are the norms in the paper industry, traditional handmade paper faces challenges in preserving production methods and quality.

At the forefront of efforts to keep the traditional craft alive is Kim Chun-ho, 51, an educator for North Gyeongsang Province's intangible cultural heritage transmission, who has spent more than two decades making hanji in Mungyeong.

Following in the footsteps of his father, master artisan Kim Sam-shik, who has devoted 75 years to the craft and has received National Intangible Cultural Heritage designation, the younger Kim remains committed to traditional materials and production methods. Having trained in the craft since childhood, he now runs his workshop Mungyeong Traditional Hanji, continuing a family tradition of preserving the centuries-old techniques.

The Korea Times visited his workshop in early November to observe the papermaking process and discuss the challenges of sustaining the tradition.

Making hanji

According to Kim, traditional hanji-making begins with harvesting the bark of the paper mulberry tree, usually in winter. The bark is steamed, stripped, dried and boiled in an alkaline solution to soften the fibers. The fibers are then washed and beaten by hand to remove impurities before mixing with water and mucilage extracted from the roots of the hibiscus manihot plant, which helps disperse the fibers evenly.

Using a bamboo screen, Kim scoops up and spreads the pulp using a technique called "oebaltteugi." The resulting sheets are pressed to remove excess water, then dried on heated wooden boards and carefully peeled off. The process combines natural materials and the artisan's skill, with each stage requiring careful work.

Exceptional durability

Inside his workshop, Kim demonstrated the delicate technique of oebaltteugi to two of his students.

In oebaltteugi, the artisan uses a screen without a fixed frame, allowing the fibers to spread in multiple directions and creating an interwoven structure that contributes to hanji's strength and resistance to tearing. As he scooped up the mulberry pulp, he repeatedly rocked the screen forward, backward and sideways, guiding the fibers across the surface.

"Oebaltteugi creates a tightly interwoven, multidirectional network of fibers that gives the paper exceptional strength and durability in all directions," he said. "It is what distinguishes traditional papermaking from other methods."

In "ssangbaltteugi," another method to make hanji, artisants use a screen fitted within a fixed frame and relies on more controlled movements, causing the fibers to align more closely in one direction. The method is generally faster, but produces paper with a more pronounced grain. Hanji made using oebaltteugi has been used for preserving important documents, while paper made using ssangbaltteugi technique is more commonly used for everyday purposes.

Woven into Korean history

Hanji has long served as the backbone of Korea's documentary heritage. "Hunminjeongeum Haeryebon," the 15th-century explanatory text accompanying Hangeul, the Korean alphabet, was written on hanji, as was "Nanjung Ilgi," the wartime diary of Admiral Yi Sun-sin (1545~98). Both have been recognized under UNESCO's Memory of the World program.

But hanji's role extended far beyond books and official records. It was traditionally used in windows and doors in Korean homes, as well as for covering walls and for creating household objects, decorative crafts and other sundry items. Its versatility made it an integral part of traditional life.

Today, hanji continues to find applications in art, fashion, interior design and crafts, as contemporary designers and artisans explore ways to adapt the material to modern uses.

Louvre moment

The anticipated UNESCO recognition is not the only milestone for hanji, particularly for the paper produced at Kim's workshop.

In 2017, experts at the Louvre Museum in Paris took an interest in hanji after learning about its exceptional durability from scholars at a conference it organized. Seeking paper for the conservation of historical artworks, the museum contacted Kim's workshop.

"They came in 2017 and watched almost the entire papermaking process. But there was one process they hadn't seen yet: drying paper on heated wooden boards. So they came back again to check the wooden-board drying process," Kim recalled.

Kim later traveled to the Louvre to explain the manufacturing process in greater detail. The museum subsequently began placing orders, which continue to this day. This year, it has ordered around 1,000 sheets of hanji so far, according to Kim.

Challenges ahead

Despite growing public interest in hanji and the prospect of UNESCO recognition, Kim worries that the foundations of traditional production remain fragile. He pointed to a shortage of skilled artisans, insufficient government support and structural problems in heritage management.

"If this UNESCO listing goes through, I'm afraid people will just treat it like a big feast, throwing endless exhibitions and making a fuss. From what I see, what comes after the listing is even more important ... If it gets inscribed, we need to focus and concentrate support on places that genuinely practice the true tradition," he said.

One concern is the supply of raw materials, particularly paper mulberry. Kim said existing policies do not adequately support the cultivation of the trees, which provide the essential fibers.

Kim also expressed frustration with what he sees as an overly rigid approach to government heritage designations, which he believes don't place enough emphasis on maintaining the quality of the finished product.

"Once someone is designated a National Intangible Cultural Heritage holder, it's not about making good hanji anymore. This is wrong," he said.

Korea has nine holders of National Intangible Cultural Heritage designations for hanji-making, including Kim's father. Since they are often older and frail, the government designates transmission educators like Kim to train the next generation.

Passing to future generations

Concerned about the future of the tradition, Kim established a school to train aspiring artisans and pass on the skills required for papermaking.

Unlike short-term craft experiences, he said, hanji production requires a sustained commitment and hands-on training.

"People come and say, 'There is no place that properly teaches papermaking by hand. We were going to go to Japan, but we found out you were here.' How fortunate is that?" he said.

"If UNESCO inscribes hanji, what I really want to do is build a proper hanji school — not to make a profit, but to cover the operating costs. We can train truly skilled artisans and properly teach people from abroad who want to learn."







