Hanji, the traditional Korean paper, is gaining attention as researchers document its potential for restoring some of the world's most treasured cultural artifacts.

The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage said Tuesday it had published a reference book titled “Our Paper, Hanji: A Reference Guide to Lightweight Hanji,” documenting the physical properties and characteristics of hanji used in cultural heritage conservation and restoration.

The publication defines lightweight hanji as paper weighing less than 15 grams per square meter and includes samples produced by six artisans recognized as holders of national or provincial intangible cultural heritage.

The book combines actual paper samples with scientific assessments, allowing researchers and restoration specialists to compare how production techniques and working conditions influence the material's characteristics.

Hanji has long served as a material for preserving and restoring cultural heritage, with its qualities shaped by generations of papermaking expertise and craftsmanship.

Its international applications have also expanded. In 2016, Italy's Central Institute for the Conservation and Restoration of Archival and Library Heritage, now known as ICPAL, recognized two types of traditional hanji made by master artisan Shin Hyun-se as suitable for cultural heritage restoration.

The paper has since been used in projects involving Italian cultural artifacts, including a prayer written by St. Francis of Assisi in 1224, as well as 18th-century French royal portraits at the Louvre Museum and globes belonging to Pope John XXIII.

Korea is awaiting a decision on whether traditional hanji-making knowledge, techniques and cultural practices will be inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

A decision is expected at the 21st session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 5 in Xiamen, China.

The institute said it would continue documenting traditional papermaking techniques through scientific research and international cooperation to expand hanji's use in heritage conservation worldwide.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.