Two foundational chronicles of Korea’s ancient kingdoms will go on joint display in the country for the first time, offering visitors a rare look at how the history of Baekje and other early states was recorded and preserved.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that Hansung Baekje Museum will open a special exhibition, “Samguk Sagi and Samguk Yusa: Recording Baekje,” on Friday, running through Feb. 21.

The exhibition marks the reopening of the museum's permanent galleries and brings together the two landmark historical works, “Samguk Sagi” and “Samguk Yusa,” alongside restored woodblocks and historical editions.

A major highlight is the complete Oksan Seowon edition of “Samguk Sagi,” a National Treasure comprising nine volumes and 50 books printed around 1573.

Oksan Seowon, a Confucian academy in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, is lending the entire collection to highlight the historical value of documentary heritage and the importance of its preservation.

Compiled in 1145 under the direction of Kim Bu-sik during the Goryeo Kingdom, “Samguk Sagi” is the oldest surviving Korean history book and records the histories of the Three Kingdoms, including Baekje.

The exhibition will also feature two historical editions of “Samguk Yusa,” including the Pareun edition held by Yonsei University Museum and the Yukdang collection edition held by Korea University.

Compiled by Buddhist monk Ilyeon during the late Goryeo period, “Samguk Yusa” preserves foundation myths, legends and Buddhist accounts not included in “Samguk Sagi.”

The exhibition is divided into four sections exploring the origins, compilation and preservation of the two chronicles, including interactive displays using transparent screens and radio frequency identification technology.

“Although ‘Samguk Sagi’ and ‘Samguk Yusa’ are history books familiar to almost everyone, opportunities to see their old editions, designated as National Treasures and Treasures, are rare,” Hansung Baekje Museum Director Kim Ji-yeon said.

“I hope visitors will explore how these two historical works convey the history and stories of Baekje and reflect on the significance of preserving these records through the present day,” Kim said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.