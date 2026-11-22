A restaurant inside the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has changed its menu after it faced criticism for listing a sandwich with kimchi on a menu that cited Japanese but not Korean influences on the cuisine served.

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University and an advocate for Korean culture, said Sunday that a recent visitor to the Van Gogh Museum found the kimchi sandwich missing from Bistro Vincent’s menu. The item had been replaced with a new item described as including Japanese milk bread.

The change comes about six months after the controversy first emerged in May. Sunday was also Kimchi Day in Korea, observed annually on Nov. 22.

Bistro Vincent describes its cuisine as French food with a Japanese twist, made with Dutch ingredients. Listing a kimchi sandwich on its menu raised concerns that the Korean fermented dish could be mistaken for Japanese food.

While welcoming the change, Seo expressed apprehension that similar cases remain widespread across the continent.

“This kind of incident is still happening frequently in Europe, which is concerning,” he said.

This is not the first time kimchi has been misrepresented as Japanese food. German discount supermarket chain Aldi previously drew criticism for describing kimchi as “Japanese kimchi” on its website.

A Spanish food company also advertised a kimchi sauce product featuring an illustration of a woman wearing a traditional Japanese kimono.

“As the country of origin for kimchi, we must work to correct inaccuracies about the food that persist around the world so that it can continue contributing to healthy diets globally,” Seo said.