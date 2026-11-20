Korean temple food can offer more than a healthy, meat-free meal, Korean Buddhist temple food master Ven. Sunjae said Friday, inviting future travelers to discover the stories, seasonal rhythms and respect for nature behind the cuisine.

Speaking at a forum held at Kyonggi University’s Seoul campus, Sunjae urged her audience to look beyond recipes and presentation to the relationships connecting food, people and the environment.

More than 200 people, including professors, students and members of the public, attended the lecture, which was part of the university’s forum on the future of tourism.

“When I went abroad, I never simply showed people food,” she said. “I always brought culture with it.”

Her remarks offered an approach to culinary tourism through storytelling and participation rather than consumption. A meal, she explained, carries the history of its ingredients, the work of farmers and the customs of those who prepare and share it.

Sunjae, a former head of the Korean Food Promotion Institute, illustrated that philosophy using a radish as an example.

"I was once speaking to a group of children. Before eating a radish, I asked the children to imagine the soil, water, sunlight and wind that helped it grow, and to feel gratitude toward nature and the farmer. Food is who we are,” she said.

She described temple cuisine as a practice extending beyond vegetarianism to seasonal ingredients, restraint and mindfulness. Its preparation and consumption, she said, should reflect an understanding that human life is inseparable from nature.

For tourism educators and future hospitality professionals, her account also placed food service within a broader ethic of care.

“Cooking itself is 20 percent,” she said, explaining that the rest includes choosing a menu, shopping, planning , selecting dishes, serving and cleaning everything up afterward.

Sunjae also talked about how people often have a fixed idea of a certain dish and can have a hard time being creative with it when necessary.

For example, her kimchi doesn't have garlic or fermented seafood. Instead, she uses soy sauce, soybean paste, kelp and mushrooms. "I remember my version of kimchi surprised diners outside Korea," she said, because it tasted different from the kimchi they expected.

But adapting a dish should not mean losing sight of its roots, she said. Sunjae encouraged young cooks to first master the traditional way of making kimchi before experimenting with new approaches.

“My idea of modern food is to preserve our traditions while adapting them slightly to the present,” she said.



