A string quintet will play Mozart and Brahms at Seokjojeon Hall in Deoksu Palace, central Seoul, on Nov. 25. The concert is free and takes place inside a landmark of Korea’s last imperial court.

The Deoksu Palace Management Office under the Korea Heritage Service said Monday it will co-host the 7 p.m. concert with the Kumho Cultural Foundation. The theme is “Bulmang Chosim,” a Korean expression meaning “never forget the heart you started with.”

Seokjojeon was completed in 1910. It was the first Western-style stone building commissioned by Emperor Gojong (1852-1919) of the Korean Empire (1897-1910), the short-lived monarchy that preceded Japanese colonial rule. Records show a Korean pianist performed there after it was finished. Based on that history, the two organizations have run the concert series since 2018.

Violinists Baek Ju-young and Song Ji-won, two violists including Shin Kyung-sik and cellist Kim Min-ji will play Mozart’s String Quintet No. 4 in G minor and Brahms’ String Quintet No. 2 in G major. Kim, a Seoul National University music professor, designed the program. The performers are alumni of the foundation’s program for gifted young musicians and perform as the Kumho Soloists.

The office said the Mozart piece is marked by the brooding tension of its minor key. The Brahms showcases the viola’s deep tone and dynamic rhythms.

Applications will be accepted on the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center website from 10 a.m. Nov. 17 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, and 70 people will be chosen by lottery. Results will be posted at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Ten more seats are held for on-site entry by people aged 65 and older, people with disabilities and foreign nationals.

The concert falls on Culture Day, a monthly government program that offers free or discounted entry to cultural venues, so admission to the palace will also be free that day.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.