Two 17th-century Buddhist worship halls in southeastern Korea have been designated as national cultural treasures, the Korea Heritage Service said Friday.

Under Korea’s heritage ranking system, a treasure sits just one tier below the country's top national treasure status, honoring buildings and artifacts of major historical and artistic value.

The newly recognized buildings are Daeung Hall at Unheung Temple in Goseong County, South Gyeongsang Province, and Daeung Hall at Geodong Temple in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province. Both serve as the main prayer halls of temples traditionally traced to the seventh-century monk Uisang, though the surviving wooden structures date to the late Joseon Dynasty.

Unheung Temple’s main hall, constructed in 1682, stands as a monument to wartime resilience. During the 1592–1598 Japanese invasions of Korea, the temple served as a strategic stronghold for warrior monks before being burned to the ground in battle. Analysis of its pillars and beams confirmed that the timber used to rebuild the hall was felled between late 1681 and early 1682. Every second lunar month, the temple still holds a traditional Buddhist ritual honoring the fallen monks, civilian militia and government troops.

Unheung Temple’s hall is unusually expansive for its era. While most post-invasion halls measured three bays across the front, this structure is five bays wide by three deep and has a gabled roof. It is the only hall of that scale remaining in South Gyeongsang Province. Its builders balanced grandeur with pragmatism, adorning the front eave brackets with intricate ornamentation while keeping the rear brackets deliberately plain, a reflection of the economic constraints and social priorities of the late 17th century. Its original 17th- and 18th-century decorative paintwork also remains.

Roughly 140 kilometers to the northeast, Geodong Temple’s Daeung Hall's history spans both the late Joseon era and Korea’s early 20th-century independence movement against Japanese colonial rule. In 1906, the temple served as a gathering site for the Sannam Righteous Army, a regional anti-Japanese militia.

Although Geodong Temple lacks written construction records, the hall’s timber has been dated to 1682. Heritage officials praised its preservation of period woodworking techniques, structural reinforcement methods and vibrant interior carvings.

The Korea Heritage Service said it will work with local governments and temple custodians to ensure the systematic preservation of both sites.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.