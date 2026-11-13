Rare portraits of Emperor Sunjong, Korea’s last monarch, are going on public display for the first time as Korea marks 100 years since his death, shedding light on the life of a ruler whose reign coincided with collapse of the Korean Empire.

The National Palace Museum of Korea opened the special exhibition on Friday in its permanent Korean Empire gallery, featuring two royal portraits, historical photographs and newly reconstructed military uniform worn by Emperor Gojong.

Sunjong (1874-1926), the second and final emperor of Korean Empire, ascended throne in 1907 after Japan forced his father, Gojong, to abdicate.

Born as second son of Gojong and Empress Myeongseong, Sunjong became crown prince in 1875 and crown prince of Korean Empire in 1897, when his father proclaimed its establishment.

His years as heir were marked by political upheaval, including the assassination of his mother by Japanese forces in 1895 and Gojong’s flight to the Russian legation year later.

Japan subsequently stripped Sunjong of effective governing authority, and the Korean Empire was forcibly annexed in 1910, ahead of his death at Changdeok Palace in 1926.

One newly unveiled portrait depicts Sunjong as crown prince and was produced in 1902 to commemorate 40th anniversary of Gojong’s accession, before being installed at Pung-gyeong Palace in Pyongyang.

Although a fire after the 1950-53 Korean War destroyed roughly half of portrait, the surviving details of its furnishings, clothing and patterned floor covering help establish its origins.

The second portrait, painted in 1928 by Kim Eun-ho using a photograph as reference, depicts Sunjong in imperial yellow robes seated on a yellow ceremonial chair; its right half was also lost in the fire.

The exhibition also features photographs of Sunjong as crown prince and emperor, alongside a reconstructed full military dress uniform of Gojong, based on historical photographs and completed after more than a year of work.

“Through continued exhibitions and greater use of cultural heritage from Joseon royal family and Korean Empire, we will continue to expand opportunities for the public to encounter these important legacies,” the museum said.

The permanent exhibition is free and open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except on the last Monday of each month.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.