Saving tomorrow's memory: Korea names 6 modern artifacts to national preservation watchlist

Under the traditional framework of cultural preservation, an artifact typically had to weather decades — if not centuries — of history before earning state protection. But as modern history moves at a relentless pace, Korea is taking a proactive stance to ensure that the physical relics of its turbulent 20th-century journey toward democracy, industrialization and global recognition are not lost to time.

The Korea Heritage Service designated six key modern historical artifacts as preliminary cultural heritage on Wednesday. Introduced as part of a national framework to safeguard items under 50 years old that possess high preservation value, the designation system aims to protect recent heritage from destruction or neglect long before it reaches formal registered status.

The newly recognized items capture pivotal moments across politics, sports, fine arts and popular culture from the late 1970s through the 2000s.

Among the most notable selections are original manuscripts documenting the nation's fight for democracy against the autocratic regime of President Park Chung-hee, whose 18-year rule ended shortly after mass anti-government demonstrations erupted in late 1979. The collection includes the original draft of the 1979 Bu-Ma Democratic Uprising Declaration — written by students at Pusan National University in Busan — and the rare field reporting notebooks of Busan Ilbo reporter Kim Taek-yong, which detail the protests that spread to nearby Masan in southeastern Korea. Kim’s handwritten notes offer an invaluable, unedited account of the unrest at a time when state censorship heavily suppressed news coverage outside the immediate region.

Popular culture and sports history also feature prominently in this year's designations.

Hand-written original manuscripts and animated television scripts for cartoonist Lee Sang-moo’s iconic series, "Pigeon Family," were recognized for capturing the urban realities of 1970s industrialization — a rare survival in an era when publishers routinely discarded original artwork.

In sports, the government designated custom-built ice axes and ascenders used by the late Kim Hong-bin, the world’s first climber with a disability to conquer all 14 Himalayan 8,000-meter peaks, alongside historic relics from the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships in Chiba, Japan, where North and South Korea fielded a unified team for the first time.

The fine arts section honors master painter Lee Ung-no’s 1980s "People" series, featuring paintings, sculptures and creative tools depicting masses yearning for freedom in the wake of the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement.

To share the significance of these items with the public, the Korea Heritage Service will host a photo exhibition, "Records of Our Lives, Heritage for the Future," at the National Palace Museum of Korea in Seoul from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6, while continuing to collaborate with local municipalities, central government bodies and artifact owners to ensure their long-term systematic preservation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.