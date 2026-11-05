A Hungarian calligraphy collective has brought its unique interpretations of Hangeul to Seoul, showcasing Korean lettering through a European artistic lens.

Munbangsawu, a Hungarian calligraphy group formed by students of the Korean Cultural Center in Hungary, has been invited to participate in the 2026 Asian Calligraphy Festival VI, which opens Thursday at the Seoul Calligraphy Museum inside Seoul Arts Center.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 14 and features 15 works by 12 Hungarian members, making Munbangsawu the only invited foreign group from outside Asia.

The members are also traveling to Korea to attend the opening ceremony, explain their works and introduce visitors to their experiences studying Hangeul calligraphy.

The group traces its beginnings to Korean calligraphy classes offered by the Korean Cultural Center in Hungary in 2013, where participants have continued learning the traditional art form over the years.

The invitation followed visits to Hungary by Lee Sang-bae, vice chairman of the Korea Literary Painting Association, in 2025 and August 2026, when he encountered the students' calligraphy skills and enthusiasm for Korean traditional culture.

Beyond the exhibition, the delegation plans to visit the Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center in Seoul to discuss potential joint programs and cultural initiatives between the two countries.

Members will also meet with the Asian Calligraphy Association to explore opportunities to organize Hangul calligraphy exhibitions and workshops in Hungary, extending the exchange beyond the current event.

Yoo Hye-ryeong, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Hungary, said the exhibition represents the development of a sustained local interest in Korean calligraphy into an international cultural exchange.

“This exhibition is meaningful because Korean calligraphy activities that have continued steadily in Hungary have developed into exchanges with Korea’s calligraphy community,” Yoo said.

“It is also a significant achievement that the center’s educational programs have grown into local community activities and expanded into an invited exhibition in Korea and international cultural exchange.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



