South Korea, which led the global spread and modernization of taekwondo, is facing criticism over its delayed UNESCO listing effort, letting North Korea take the lead for the sport's early registration on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Although North Korea's listing does not block South Korea's move for its separate listing of the martial art, criticism is rising over Seoul's belated attempt to seek a co-listing with Pyongyang, which has remained unresponsive.

According to a social media post on Monday by Huh Min, head of the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), North Korea’s application — titled "Taekwon-Do, traditional martial art in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea" — is expected to receive a recommendation for inscription following an evaluation by UNESCO experts.

While an evaluation body's recommendation is technically an advisory step, such assessments almost always lead to inscription. The final decision will be made during the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled to take place in Xiamen, China, Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

Though taekwondo shares identical historical roots across the Korean Peninsula, it has evolved into two distinct styles over the decades. South Korea has popularized the World Taekwondo framework globally, focusing on Olympic sports competition, electronic scoring and protective gear.

In contrast, North Korea adheres to the International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) style, which places a stronger emphasis on traditional martial arts discipline, intricate forms and direct strikes using hands and feet.

North Korea submitted its solo application in March 2024, spotlighting its ITF martial arts traditions. In contrast, the South Korean government delayed its submission until March this year while exploring the feasibility of a joint North-South listing.

"Due to strained South-North relations and other reasons, a joint listing is effectively very difficult," Huh wrote. "I deeply regret this."

In 2018, the two Koreas achieved a joint inscription for ssireum, traditional Korean wrestling.

Explaining South Korea's delay in both its own listing effort and the joint one, KHS spokesperson An Ho cited domestic selection procedures and UNESCO's strict review quota system.

"We attempted to pursue a joint inscription with North Korea through diplomatic channels involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Unification. However, feedback from UNESCO evaluation committee members signaled that a joint bid would be difficult to realize," An said.

"As the nation that spread taekwondo around the globe, it is admittedly disappointing."

An further explained that UNESCO limits the number of annual submissions per country, prioritizing nations with fewer registered items.

"Compared to North Korea, South Korea has significantly more items to register on the UNESCO list," An said. "During internal selection processes, taekwondo was pushed back in priority."

Countries like South Korea with extensive listings are effectively limited to evaluations once every two years. In 2023, the KHS selected "hanji" (traditional Korean paper-making culture) over taekwondo as its primary candidate for the 2026 review cycle, submitting the application in March 2024. Consequently, the agency was unable to add taekwondo promptly when it learned North Korea applied for it.

"After North Korea applied, the sentiment grew that both Koreas should ideally share the recognition because taekwondo is a core national sport in the South," An added. "That led us to hastily submit our application for a joint listing later."

Despite the setback, the KHS emphasized that a prior inscription by North Korea does not confer exclusive ownership or a legal monopoly over taekwondo.

Potential future steps include efforts to expand the North's listing to include South Korea if Pyongyang agrees, or to secure an independent listing for South Korea.

The agency highlighted potential avenues moving forward, including expanding the North's listing to include South Korea if Pyongyang agrees, or securing an independent listing for South Korea.

"North Korea’s application focuses on taekwondo as a martial art, whereas our application emphasizes its culture of mental and physical discipline," An said. "Because the cultural values emphasized are distinct, an independent listing remains viable."

The official added that UNESCO's intangible heritage system aims to promote cultural diversity rather than grant exclusive rights. Similar precedents exist: The folk song "Arirang" was registered separately by South Korea in 2012 and North Korea in 2014, while the culture of kimjang (kimchi-making) was inscribed by the South in 2013 and the North in 2015.

Lee Jun-yong, deputy director of the World Heritage Division at the KHS, noted that efforts to engage Pyongyang remain stalled.

"We understand there has been no response from the North Korean side," Lee said. "We will continue pushing for an expanded joint inscription through remaining channels. However, if North Korea remains unresponsive, we will restart internal open call procedures to pursue an independent listing."

International and domestic taekwondo organizations have maintained a cautious stance on the matter.

World Taekwondo said that as an international governing body, it is difficult to express an official position on behalf of any single nation.

"Although we previously maintained exchanges with North Korea — such as staging joint performances during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics — through communication channels with the ITF in Vienna, all exchanges have completely ceased since 2019," Secretary General Seo Jeong-kang said.

Shin Sung-il, secretary general of the Taekwondo Promotion Foundation, said, "As this is a state-led initiative, it is difficult for us to issue a statement. We plan to discuss our response with relevant government agencies."