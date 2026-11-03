From hanbok to K-pop: Global students celebrate Korean culture

A vibrant celebration of language, art and cross-cultural friendship concluded in Seoul as 163 exceptional students from 24 countries completed an unforgettable journey through Korea.

Hosted by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, the second session of the 2026 Invitational Training Program for Outstanding Learners ran from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, marking the largest gathering in the program’s history.

Operating 273 institutes across 89 countries, the foundation continues to pave the way for global citizens to connect, share, and communicate through a shared love for Korea.

Unlike previous years, the 2026 program expanded its scope beyond top language students to include learners who have demonstrated extraordinary passion and talent in Korean cultural arts. To accommodate the record number of participants, the foundation doubled the program's operations into two separate sessions throughout October.

Over six days, participants engaged in a rich tapestry of Korean life. They explored iconic landmarks including Gwangjang Market, Myeong-dong and Dongdaemun Design Plaza, while immersing themselves in historical and artistic heritage at the National Museum of Korea, the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

The highlight of the week arrived when the international students stepped out of the audience and onto the stage. On Thursday, against the majestic backdrop of Gyeongbok Palace, participants showcased traditional Korean performing arts they had spent months mastering in their home countries. Wearing "hanbok," or traditional Korean clothing, they delivered moving renditions of the fan dance called "buchaechum," Jindo drum dance, and "pansori," a traditional Korean narrative singing style. The stage was elevated by a special collaboration with renowned "gayageum" (a traditional Korean plucked zither) performer and popular creator Han Seung-eun, who provided live accompaniment.

The energy shifted to contemporary pop culture the following day in the bustling university district of Sinchon, where students captivated local crowds with live K-pop songs and dance routines. Spectators joined in, singing along and cheering for the performers regardless of nationality.

"This training offers foreign learners a meaningful opportunity to experience our cultural heritage and everyday life while deepening their understanding of the Korean language," said Jeon Woo-yong, president of the King Sejong Institute Foundation. "We will continue to expand opportunities for learners worldwide to share their achievements and connect through Korean culture."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.