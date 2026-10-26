Independence activist Ahn Jung-geun's calligraphy returns to Seoul

A long-lost calligraphic work written by Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun shortly before his execution in 1910 will go on public display in Seoul after returning to the country for the first time in 116 years.

The National Palace Museum of Korea said Monday it will host a special exhibition titled “A Solitary Encounter: Eight Characters Left by Ahn Jung-geun” at its gallery in central Seoul. Opening Tuesday and running through Dec. 27, the showcase marks the 117th anniversary of Ahn’s historic assassination of Hirobumi Ito, Japan’s first prime minister and resident-general during its 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

The highlighted artifact features eight Chinese characters penned by Ahn in March 1910 while imprisoned in Lushun, China. The calligraphy reads, “International law falls short of cannon fire,” reflecting Ahn’s criticism of how international treaties failed to safeguard the sovereignty of weaker nations against foreign aggression during the era of imperial expansion.

The scroll was repatriated in November 2025 through an overseas recovery process conducted by the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation. The piece was first unveiled to the press in August.

Its historical value is further added by an inscription on the reverse side written by Sadakichi Kurihara, the warden of Lushun Prison at the time, which details the circumstances under which he received the work from Ahn.

The museum’s exhibition space is designed around a single illuminated showcase, allowing visitors to view the calligraphy in a quiet, focused environment. At the exit, an interactive display allows visitors to place their hands over a digital rendering of Ahn’s handprint and record personal messages of peace that are projected onto a large wall screen.

The National Palace Museum, located near Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, offers free admission. The exhibition is open daily from 9:30 a.m., except on the last Monday of the month, with extended opening hours on Saturdays.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.