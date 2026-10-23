Halloween is just around the corner, and even though Korea does not traditionally celebrate with jack-o’-lanterns and trick-or-treating, the familiar prickle on the back of the neck at night and the whispering autumn breeze seem to be anticipating the time when the veil between our world and the world of spirits is thin.

For readers who would like to celebrate the spooky season, second-guess the shapes in the shadows of their room or want a novel idea for a costume to wear to a party, here are five Korean ghosts that might keep you up at night.

Gumiho

The "gumiho," or the nine-tailed fox, is one of the better-known Korean spirits, especially following its inclusion in the hit video game League of Legends. One of the game's most celebrated characters is Ahri, a bewitching and seductive fox lady who drains the souls of others.

The gumiho also appears frequently in Korean dramas and webtoons, often taking the form of a beautiful woman and a romantic interest.

In the original folklore, however, gumiho are characterized as malevolent and ancient fox spirits, defined by an animalistic hunger and unending cruelty.

The folk tale "Yeou-nui" (Fox Sister) best showcases the wickedness of the gumiho. In the story, a family that wishes for a daughter finds a baby — actually an old fox in disguise — delivered to their doorstep. As the child grows up, however, livestock begin dying mysteriously, followed by people, as the fox sister pulls their livers out in their sleep and eats them whole.

The story ends with the family's son being banished for accusing the fox sister of the murder of the livestock. Later, he returns to the ruins of their once-prosperous house to finally slay the fox sister once and for all.

Dokkaebi

"Dokkaebi" are Korean spirits often characterized as tall, strong, horned men carrying around magical clubs that can grant wishes. Dokkaebi appear across many Korean folk tales, usually depicted as capricious and sometimes spiteful entities.

The first written mention of dokkaebi dates back to 1447, in the Buddhist text "Seokbosangjeol." However, the etymology and origins remain undetermined.

Stories about dokkaebi often start with a traveler who encounters the spirit in the night. The traveler is then challenged to a wrestling game against the inhumanly strong being, only for the creature to turn into a broom at the break of dawn. In other tales, a dokkaebi is tricked into removing a man’s wart in an attempt to gain his singing voice, or mistakes the sound of a traveler eating hazelnuts for thunder.

Inanimate objects are said to gain a soul over time and turn into dokkaebi, especially old brooms. This has turned into a superstition where some people avoid keeping brooms when they get worn out and avoid storing them standing upright.

While often not as scary as other entries, the dokkaebi is a spirit that has existed in Korea folktales for generations, and is a friendly — if slightly menacing — face to many.

Changgwi

A "changgwi" is the ghost of a person who has been killed by a tiger. After death, the ghost is forced to serve the tiger and lure in other people for the animal to hunt.

Changgwi are best known from Joseon-era scholar Park Ji-won’s satirical novel "Hojil," where it is described as a spirit that helps trick and lure humans to be eaten by tigers, and becomes more powerful with every human the tiger devours.

While "Hojil" is a work of political satire criticizing the hypocrisy of the ruling aristocratic yangban class, its depiction of tigers and changgwi reflects a time when the apex predators still roamed free in Korea's mountains, revered as "sangun" — the lord of the mountain.

In order to prevent people becoming changgwi, special funerals were held for those killed by tigers. These rites included immediate cremation and burial at the location of death, with the specially made graves being marked off-limits.

Changgwi have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, thanks to its modern characterization as a vocal mimic in horror media, co-opting elements from more recent urban legends such as the "Jangsan-beom" — a white tiger-like mimic rumored to live on Mount Jang in Busan.

Mangtae Halabeom

"Mangtae halabeom"— roughly translating to "old man with a woven basket" — is Korea’s version of the boogeyman, a humanoid monster existing independent of context or folklore that is invoked to prevent children from misbehaving.

In many tellings, mangtae halabeom is said to be a tall and lanky old man with a large woven basket on his back who snatches loud or rude children from their homes. He shoves the children into his basket, takes them back to his lair and prepares to eat them.

This writer's grandmother would often talk about a friend who was captured by the mangtae halabeom but managed to escape, describing a basket that was wider inside than it was outside, dark and full of crying children.

While its historical origins remain uncertain, mangtae halabeom still offers an interesting example of an archetype of a monstrous old person who kidnaps children — perhaps to teach children about the potential danger posed by strangers.

Eoduksini

"Eoduksini," or "spirit of darkness," combines elements of a traditional ghost and the modern horror trope of a cognitohazard — something that causes harm when perceived.

Unlike other Korean spirits, eoduksini manifests as a formless mass of darkness that feeds on fear. It is said to grow taller and larger as the unfortunate viewer gazes at it and grows more scared, eventually swallowing them whole.

However, eoduksini is said to have no power over travelers who actively ignore the spirit or do not fear it.

Eoduksini stands out among traditional ghosts as a representation of human fear itself — ballooning in size but dissipating into nothing when challenged or ignored.

Spreading stories of folk entities helps keep their spirit alive, as well as the culture that led to their formation. That being said, if you want to scare small children into behaving or are looking for a quirky costume for Halloween, just be advised: Ghosts are drawn to stories of themselves. Make sure to sprinkle a little salt at your doorstep to keep them away.