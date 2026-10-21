Digital technology brings Korea's architectural heritage to life

Korea’s ancient architecture is moving beyond the ruins, with digital technology offering new ways to preserve historic sites and bring them to life for modern audiences.

The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage will host an international symposium on digital documentation and use of architectural heritage Nov. 4 at the WesternLife Hotel in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

The event will examine how digital records of historic buildings can support preservation, reconstruction and public engagement, drawing on examples from Korea, France and China.

The symposium will also explore how cultural heritage data is being used beyond academic research, including in video games and immersive media, as researchers seek new ways to connect audiences with historic sites.

The program features a keynote address by Kang Hyun of the institute on preserving and using architectural heritage through digital technology, followed by five presentations.

Min Hwang-sik, also of the institute, will discuss findings and challenges from digital reconstruction research at Mireuksa, an ancient temple site, including technical methods and questions of scholarly and ethical standards.

Morgane Estavoye of France’s Monuments Nationaux will present approaches to three-dimensional digitization of French cultural heritage, from data collection to practical applications.

Hao Yingkun of Tsinghua University Architectural Design and Research Institute will examine efforts to combine physical preservation and virtual reconstruction at Yingtian Gate in the Sui and Tang-era city of Luoyang, China.

Han Sang-hoon of Pearl Abyss will discuss cultural heritage featured in games, including “Black Desert” and “Crimson Desert,” while Kim Ji-hoon of d’strict will examine applications combining immersive media with digital heritage data.

The symposium is linked to a Nov. 6 demonstration of new outdoor mixed-reality content developed from research into reconstructing ancient architecture at Mireuksa.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m., and attendees can register in advance using the QR code on the invitation or sign up onsite.

The institute said it plans to continue sharing domestic and international research to improve preservation and expand public access to architectural heritage.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



