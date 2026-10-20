In the quiet, stone-paved courtyards of Gyeongbok Palace, the heart of Korea’s 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, stands a rare enclave reserved for the deep secrets of royal cuisine: the Janggo.

For centuries, this specialized pavilion served as the palace’s dedicated sauce storage, housing hundreds of giant earthenware jars where fermented soy paste and sauces aged slowly under the watchful eyes of royal court ladies.

Far more than a simple condiment, fermented soybean paste, or "jang," forms the fundamental flavor base of Korean cuisine, serving as the quiet backbone of everything from daily family stews to elaborate royal banquets.

Steeped in centuries of communal ritual, the practice of making jang — timing the fermentation to the winter air and tending to the earthenware jars over months — reflects a deep philosophy of seasonality, patience and harmony with nature that continues to define Korean culinary heritage.

Starting Nov. 4, the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Heritage Agency will swing open the long-sealed doors of the Janggo for a five-day immersive cultural program celebrating "Korea's Jang-Making Culture." The initiative offers visitors a rare glimpse into the historic rhythms of royal court life while highlighting a culinary tradition inscribed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2024.

Beginning Nov. 6, hands-on masterclasses will allow participants to step into the role of palace artisans. Led by Grand Master Ki Soon-do, a designated Korean food grand master, guests will learn the intricate science behind fermenting "meju," or dried soybean blocks, in brine within 20-liter traditional earthenware pots called "onggi."

The hands-on experience does not end when the day is done.

In true homage to traditional fermentation, the jars filled by participants will remain inside the royal palace storage for roughly four months, slowly maturing under optimal atmospheric conditions throughout the winter. Participants will return in spring 2027 — tentatively scheduled for March 5 to March 7 — for the "jang-gareugi" stage, when the aged mixture is separated into rich liquid soy sauce, or "ganjang," and dense, savory soybean paste, called "doenjang," to take home.

"Through this event, we hope visitors can vividly experience the deep history and culinary value of Korea's traditional fermentation culture," an official at the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center said.

Alongside the hands-on workshops, the Janggo courtyard will offer free public exhibitions, theatrical reenactments, and photo zones daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 8.

Ticketing for the hands-on workshops opens Wednesday at 2 p.m. via Ticketlink on a first-come, first-served basis. Priced at 50,000 won ($37) per ticket, each reservation admits a pair of participants for four daily sessions at 10 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:20 p.m.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.