UAE residents take Korean traditional music from classroom to stage

From a 9-year-old child to adults in their 40s, 40 residents of the United Arab Emirates took to Korean traditional music this month, learning to play the traditional "janggu" drum and culminating their lessons with a live performance in Abu Dhabi.

The Korean Cultural Center UAE held its 2026 Overseas Korean Traditional Music School in partnership with the National Gugak Center from Oct. 5 to Thursday at Arirang Hall inside the center.

The program introduced participants to the fundamentals of Korean traditional music, including basic rhythms and ensemble playing, before they demonstrated their skills at a showcase on Thursday.

Kwon Oh-sung, an instructor affiliated with the National Gugak Center and a certified practitioner of "Namsadang Nori," a traditional Korean performing art designated as an intangible cultural heritage, led practical lessons for two classes.

Participants learned the janggu's basic structure, playing posture and stick techniques before practicing traditional rhythms and coordinating their performances with one another.

Organizers said bringing together participants of different ages and backgrounds demonstrated how traditional Korean music could connect generations through shared practice and performance.

The final showcase gave participants who had initially encountered "gugak," or Korean traditional music, the opportunity to perform themselves, followed by a ceremony awarding certificates to those who completed the program.

The cultural center also offered a separate one-day gugak class for the general public, extending access to Korean traditional music beyond enrolled participants.

The initiative marks the beginning of a three-year educational program intended to help participants establish their own gugak clubs and informal groups, creating opportunities to continue learning and performing together after formal classes end.

The Korean Cultural Center UAE said it will continue offering progressive training and supporting participants as they develop independent music groups and sustain interest in Korean traditional music in the Emirates.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



