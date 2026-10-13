Deep within the UNESCO-listed grounds of Changdeok Palace in central Seoul, behind grand wooden gates that once shielded Korea’s sovereign rulers from public gaze, lies an extraordinary architectural crossroads where centuries of dynastic tradition collide with early 20th-century Western luxury.

Beginning Oct. 20, visitors will step directly into these private living quarters and official chambers through an exclusive guided program hosted by the Changdeok Palace Office under the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of the National Heritage Service. The limited-run tour, titled “Entering the Inner Court of Changdeokgung: Living Spaces of the King and Queen,” offers rare entry into Huijeongdang — the royal bedchamber turned administrative hall — and Daejojeon, the queen’s official residence.

While Huijeongdang has been accessible during select special viewings since 2022, this month marks the first time that the interior of Daejojeon will open to the general public.

Destroyed by a devastating fire in 1917 and rebuilt in 1920 during the Japanese colonial period, both structures reflect a poignant turning point in Korean history. On the outside, traditional tiled roofs and swept eaves preserve the classic aesthetic of the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty. Yet, inside, the halls tell a startlingly modern story.

The restored interiors reveal Western wallpaper, velvet carpets, glass windowpanes, intricate lampshades and early cast-iron radiators. Royal life was rapidly adapting to global modernism: Huijeongdang features an early VIP lavatory, while Daejojeon houses a dedicated barbershop built for Sunjong, the last emperor of the Korean Empire.

The interior restoration project, active since 2019, has meticulously revived the original roofing, floorboards, window paper, wall coverings, and lighting fixtures of the complex. Magnificent screen paintings — including iconic reproductions of Kim Gyu-jin’s grand landscapes of Mount Geumgang in Huijeongdang, alongside classical phoenix and crane masterworks in Daejojeon — adorn the hall interiors, serving as visual testaments to the court's artistic legacy.

The 70-minute immersive tours run twice daily at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday, until Oct. 31. On the final day, a pilot English-guided tour will welcome foreign residents in Korea.

Participation is free for adults aged 19 and older, though palace admission is required. Capacity is capped at 24 guests per session, selected via a random lottery. Online applications are open on the Changdeok Palace website through 10 a.m. Friday, with winners notified via text.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.