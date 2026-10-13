Master percussionist takes center stage in historic heritage showcase

In the disciplined world of "pansori," Korea’s traditional narrative storytelling through song, the barrel drummer — or "gosu" — occupies a place of quiet, essential reverence.

For centuries, folklore has maintained that a singer’s success depends first on the drummer, then on the vocalist. Yet despite holding the pulse of the performance, the drummer almost always plays second fiddle, tethered to the singer’s shadow.

Master percussionist Yoo In-sang will reverse that age-old hierarchy on Oct. 24 when he steps to the forefront of the stage at the National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Titled IMPRESSION, the concert serves as the grand finale of the center’s 2026 Isujadyeon series, an annual showcase spotlighting certified successors of Korea’s official intangible cultural heritage. Yoo, a veteran performer who has spent decades directing music and providing rhythmic accompaniment for major national dance and theater productions, will transform the traditional drum from a supportive backdrop into the main event.

Divided into four distinct acts, the performance chronicles Yoo’s journey as a guardian of heritage and an evolving contemporary artist.

The concert opens with "binari," a traditional musical prayer designed to dispel ill fortune and invoke blessings, followed by an expressive "seoljanggu" performance that showcases Yoo’s personal interpretation of historic hour-glass drum rhythms.

The centerpiece of the afternoon, however, lies in the third segment dedicated to pansori "gobeop" — the intricate art of storytelling drumming. Here, Yoo treats the drum as a fully autonomous voice, exploring the delicate balance of tension and space between vocal breath and percussive strike. The showcase culminates in "Pungryu Sinawi," an improvised ensemble piece featuring vocal mouth-sounds (gueum) and bamboo wind instruments (daepungryu), offering a spontaneous dialogue among traditional musicians.

The 70-minute concert will begin at 4 p.m. at the Eolssu Maru Small Theater. Admission is free, although advance reservations open at 9 a.m. Wednesday via the National Intangible Heritage Center website.

For Yoo, the event represents a rare opportunity to step out from behind the singers and dancers he has spent a lifetime supporting. By putting the art of drumming in the spotlight, he said he hopes to show how ancient rhythms can evolve into a dynamic, modern musical language.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.