Seoul museum traces history of Hangeul typewriters

Long before digital touchscreens and predictive text algorithms reshaped daily communication, inventors struggled with a complex puzzle: how to fit the intricate structure of the Korean alphabet onto a mechanical keyboard.

Opening Friday at the G-Valley Industrial Museum in Seoul, a new exhibition titled "The Type-Writing Machine for Hangeul" traces eight decades of mechanical innovation behind the Korean script.

The timing is especially symbolic, coinciding with the centennial of both Hangeul Day and the release of the Korean Braille system.

The exhibition explores the evolution from early 20th-century vertical script to modern horizontal layouts, featuring over 40 rare typewriters, archival photographs and vintage media. At the center of the collection is a newly restored replica of the 1914 Lee Won-ik typewriter, widely recognized as the earliest attempt to mechanize Korean writing. Created in the United States by modifying a Smith Premier No. 10 typewriter, the machine laid the groundwork for decades of technological experimentation.

Visitors can trace the fierce design debates of the mid-20th century across four chronological sections. Highlights include early multiset keyboard variations — such as Dr. Kong Byung-woo’s pioneering three-set mechanism and Kim Dong-hoon’s five-set model — which competed for popularity before the government established official standardized layouts in 1969. The final section showcases custom, modern creations built by contemporary enthusiasts who keep the analog tradition alive.

To complement the display, the museum will host four academic forums exploring the industrial and cultural impact of keyboard standardization.

"The Korean typewriter served as a vital bridge reflecting changes in industrial technology and everyday culture," said Kim Hyun-woo, head of the Economic Policy City Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "In the era of artificial intelligence, looking back at analog typewriters offers a chance to rediscover their unique technical value."

Admission is free. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last entry at 5:30 p.m. Further details are available on the official museum website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.