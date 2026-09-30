BTS' RM donates $70,000 to National Museum of Korea for artifact acquisition

BTS leader RM has donated 100 million won ($70,000) to support acquisitions at the National Museum of Korea, extending his long-standing patronage of Korean art and culture.

The museum said Wednesday that RM, whose legal name is Kim Nam-joon, made the contribution on Tuesday through the National Museum of Korea Foundation. The funds will be used to acquire objects for the museum’s collection.

Appointed as the museum’s global ambassador in June, RM said he was pleased to offer support in the role.

“I am happy to be able to support the museum as its global ambassador,” RM said. “I will continue to work with the museum to promote it and our culture.”

The museum said it expects RM’s continued support of the arts and culture to draw greater public interest in Korea’s cultural heritage and museums, adding that it will respond with stronger exhibitions and programs.

Known as an avid art lover and collector, RM has supported cultural institutions and built a collection focused largely on Korean modern and contemporary art.

His collection will take center stage in San Francisco this week. “RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me” opens Saturday at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, bringing together 140 works from his collection and others from museum holdings. The exhibition runs through Feb. 7, 2027.