Seokguram's millennium-old Buddhist artistry to come to life in Paris exhibition

An immersive exhibition on Seokguram, Korea’s UNESCO-listed Buddhist grotto in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, will open at the Korean Cultural Center in Paris next month to mark 140 years of diplomatic ties between Korea and France.

Titled “Seokguram: The Millennium of Mystery of Buddhist Art,” the exhibition will run from Oct. 2 through March 13, 2027, presenting the spiritual and artistic legacy of the eighth-century artificial grotto through photography, tactile displays, contemporary art and digital technology.

The center is organizing the exhibition with Korea Heritage Service, Gyeongju City and the Korea National University of Heritage.

Seokguram was built during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) on Mount Toham in its ancient capital by shaping and assembling granite stones into an artificial cave.

It is known for its stone Buddhist sculptures, including its central Buddha, as well as the architectural precision of its domed chamber. Seokguram was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1995 along with nearby Bulguksa Temple.

The exhibition will feature photographs by Han Seok-hong, whose work captures the grotto’s sculptural details and sacred atmosphere. Large-scale video installations will introduce Gyeongju, Silla’s ancient capital, and major heritage sites.

Visitors will be able to explore 3D reconstruction of Seokguram’s structure and a four-sided projection mapping designed to experience entering the grotto.

The show will also place the heritage alongside contemporary reinterpretations by Korean artists and studios, using materials including recycled fibers, "hanji" (traditional Korean paper), lacquer, mother-of-pearl and gold leaf.