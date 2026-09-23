UNESCO Peace Walk marks 150th anniversary of independence leader Kim Koo

To mark the International Day of Peace and honor one of Korea’s most revered independence leaders, the Korean National Commission for UNESCO hosted a landmark event in Seoul on Monday, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Kim Koo’s birth.

The "2026 70GETHER Walking Campaign" — the name is pronounced "together" — took place around Hyochang Park in Yongsan District, co-hosted by Woori Bank, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the Kim Koo Museum & Library.

Kim Koo (1876-1949) was a leader of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea, which campaigned for independence during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. UNESCO has designated the 150th anniversary of his birth as one of the anniversaries it commemorates in 2026. He is buried in Hyochang Park, which also houses the museum dedicated to him.

The International Day of Peace, established by the United Nations, is observed annually on Sept. 21.

Commission Secretary-General Hong Hyun-ik, Woori Bank CEO Jung Jin-wan and Vice Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kang Yun-jin attended, along with the heads of the museum and a civic association commemorating Kim Koo. With employees of their organizations, they toured the museum and walked through the park.

The campaign seeks to protect heritage and promote a "culture of peace" — a concept championed by UNESCO — through walking. The commission said it plans to use the familiar, everyday activity to keep drawing public interest and participation in the values of peace and solidarity.

"On the International Day of Peace, related organizations came together to reflect on the meaning of peace and spread a culture of peace in our society," Hong said.

"We hope the steps we take together will become a great force in building a more peaceful and sustainable future."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.