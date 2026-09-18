Seoul brings 600 years of heritage, Han River noodle bars to Rome

Long before Korean culture swept global airwaves through pop music and cinema, residents of Seoul perfected "pungryu" — a philosophy of refined leisure, artistic expression and communion with nature.

Now, that centuries-old ethos has arrived in Italy, bridging ancient Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) scholarship with the vibrant pulse of modern city life.

The Seoul Museum of History, in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Center in Italy, officially opened its touring international exhibition, "The Charm of Seoul: Pungryu," in Rome Thursday. Following a widely acclaimed run in Warsaw, Poland, earlier this summer, the showcase invites European audiences to experience 600 years of Seoul's aesthetic heritage through rare artifacts, immersive media and interactive culinary pop-ups.

Supported by Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism under its Touring K-Arts initiative, the exhibition uses the concept of pungryu to trace how Seoul’s citizens have cultivated joy across eras. The journey begins in the late Joseon Dynasty period, showcasing historic treasures such as "Sangchun Yaeyondo" — an 18th-century painting depicting elite scholars feasting under spring blossoms — alongside delicate blue-and-white porcelain inkstones shaped like the Haechi, a mythical horned creature that serves as Seoul's official mascot.

The narrative then shifts sharply into the present, capturing the "retro-cool" energy of Eulji-ro, a historic industrial zone in central Seoul that transformed into a trendy hub of youth culture. Amid neon fixtures and industrial art installations, visitors can view modern reinterpretations of traditional furniture and contemporary hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing.

To turn passive viewing into a sensory experience, organizers built an interactive indoor park modeled after the banks of the Han River, complete with four-cut photo booths and a giant inflatable Haechi balloon on the outdoor terrace. The main highlight for local visitors, however, is an authentic tasting bar where guests can cook and sample "Seoul Ramen," recreating the beloved local pastime of eating instant noodles outdoors by the river.

At the opening ceremony, Jeong Sang-hoon, acting first vice mayor of Seoul, joined diplomatic officials to celebrate the cultural bridge between the two capitals.

"This exhibition offers a fresh look at Seoul’s history and traditions through a modern lens," said Park Hyun-min, head of the museum’s communications division. "Following Warsaw, we hope sharing the cultural depth of Seoul here in Rome — the cradle of Western civilization — strengthens the bond between our cities."

The exhibition runs through Dec. 4 with free admission at the Korean Cultural Center in Rome, featuring companion workshops, tourism pop-ups and cultural lectures throughout its three-month stay.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.