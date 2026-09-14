Korea Heritage Service to bring Seokguram Grotto exhibition to Paris

To celebrate 140 years of diplomatic ties between Korea and France, one of Asia’s most celebrated spiritual and architectural masterpieces is heading to Paris.

Starting Oct. 1, the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) will unveil a landmark exhibition dedicated to the ancient Seokguram Grotto, bringing centuries of East Asian artistic brilliance to the heart of Europe.

The exhibition, titled "The Millennium Mystery of Buddhist Art: Seokguram," will run through March 13 at the Korean Cultural Center in France. It is being organized with the center, the Gyeongju city government and other institutions. Seokguram is an eighth-century artificial stone grotto near Gyeongju that houses a large seated Buddha statue and is considered a masterpiece of Silla Dynasty Buddhist art. In 1995, it became one of the first Korean sites added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The exhibition will feature an immersive digital installation projecting a three-dimensional scan of the grotto's interior across the walls and floor of the center's auditorium, along with photographs, a tactile 3D model designed for visually impaired visitors and works by contemporary Korean artists inspired by Silla-era Buddhist relics.

The exhibition will be accompanied by Korea on Stage in Paris, a seven-day cultural festival running from Oct. 1-7. Highlights include outdoor performances of traditional Korean music and dance at landmarks like the Trocadero, educational programs for local students and immersive sessions on Buddhist meditation and temple cuisine led by world-renowned chef-monk Jeong Kwan.

The opening ceremony on Oct. 1 is expected to draw about 400 guests, including diplomats, UNESCO officials and local cultural figures.

The KHS said it hopes the events will introduce the value of Korean heritage to French audiences and encourage more visits to Korea.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.