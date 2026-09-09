The Korea Heritage Service announced plans to designate the Chokseongnu Pavilion and Nam River area in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, as a Scenic Site, one of Korea's Natural Monument designations for landscapes of outstanding beauty or historical significance.

The area combines Nam River's waters, sheer rock cliffs and the pavilion itself into what the agency called one of Jinju's signature scenic spots.

From Chokseongnu Pavilion, visitors get an open view over the river; from the riverbank, the water, natural rock formations, pavilion and old fortress walls line up to form a layered landscape.

The site has long drawn writers and scholars who traveled there to view the scenery and exchange poetry, the agency said, citing works by Joseon-era literary figures including Ha Ryun, Yi Gok, Yi Saek and Kim Il-son.

The pavilion also served for centuries as a venue for receiving envoys and guests, and for banquets and cultural gatherings.

The river and cliffs also served as a natural defensive barrier during the 1593 Battle of Jinju Fortress, one of the major battles of Korea's resistance against Japanese invasions in the 1590s.

The site is associated with Kim Si-min, the general who led Korean forces to victory in the battle, and with Nongae, a courtesan remembered for grabbing a Japanese officer and leaping with him into the Nam River in an act of self-sacrifice.

The agency will collect public comments on the proposed designation for 30 days before a review by the Cultural Heritage Committee.

If designated, the site will be managed by the Jinju city government, with the agency saying it plans to pursue both systematic preservation and ways for the public to experience the site directly.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.