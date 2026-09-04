The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) and its affiliate, the Korea National University of Heritage (KNUH), held a completion ceremony Wednesday for a temporary protective shelter built over the Ramesseum temple's pylon gate in Luxor, Egypt, marking a milestone in a Korean-led restoration project.

The Ramesseum is the mortuary temple of Pharaoh Ramesses II, who ruled Egypt's 19th dynasty from roughly 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C., and forms part of the UNESCO World Heritage site "Ancient Thebes with its Necropolis." Years of weathering, sharp temperature swings and earthquake risk have long threatened the structure's stability.

KHS and KNUH have worked with Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), led by Secretary-General Hisham El-Leithy, since 2023 on a five-year project to dismantle and restore the temple's pylon, or monumental gateway. During excavation and survey work, researchers identified a cartouche — an oval hieroglyphic frame enclosing a pharaoh's name — bearing Ramesses II's name, along with a previously unrecorded place name that could help confirm the extent of his kingdom's territory.

The newly completed shelter, measuring 42 meters by 26 meters with a floor area of 1,092 square meters and columns 21 meters tall, will protect the site from the elements while housing a crane for the dismantling and restoration work.

KHS said it is the first large-scale temporary shelter of its kind built for a heritage restoration project in Egypt, applying Korean conservation techniques and experience.

About 100 people attended the ceremony, including officials from KHS, KNUH, the SCA and the Korean Embassy in Egypt. KHS officials also met separately with El-Leithy to discuss expanding heritage cooperation between the two countries.

Egypt's Nubian monument rescue campaign in the 1950s and 60s helped inspire the creation of the World Heritage Convention. Korea, which hosted the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 48th session in Busan in July for the first time, adopted a declaration there emphasizing international collaboration in heritage protection.

KHS and KNUH plan to continue dismantling and documenting the pylon and conserving its stonework through 2027.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.