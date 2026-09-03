Four of Seoul’s major royal palaces are preparing to host five days of music, night walks, and living history next month as the city’s flagship heritage festival expands its offerings for international visitors.

From Oct. 7 to 11, the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Heritage Agency will hold the 2026 Autumn K-Royal Culture Festival across Gyeongbok Palace, Changdeok Palace, Deoksu Palace and Changgyeong Palace, alongside Jongmyo Royal Shrine. Following a record-setting spring edition that drew over 725,000 visitors, organizers are leaning into evening illuminations and dedicated foreign-language programs to build on the event's global momentum.

The festivities kick off on Oct. 6 outside Gyeongbok Palace’s Heungnyemun Gate with a special outdoor screening of the music program "Immortal Songs," blending traditional Korean instruments with modern K-pop performances.

Each historic complex will highlight a distinct aspect of Joseon Dynasty tradition.

At Gyeongbok Palace, the "Gyeongbokgung Hanbok Banquet" on Oct. 9 and 10 will center on traditional court attire, featuring master artisan craft demonstrations and night re-enactments of royal processions.

Just down the main thoroughfare at Changdeok Palace, design studio WGNB will showcase "Aesthetic Order of Joseon: Order of White," displaying 60 contemporary craft works framed by the historic timber architecture of Heijeongdang Hall. Early risers can book "Awakening the Palace," an early-morning walking tour of Changdeok Palace’s secret garden offered with English narration, or attend a new interactive history lecture led by virtual creator Hyangachi.

Deoksu Palace will mark the 100th anniversary of Emperor Sunjong’s passing with an exhibition examining the latter days of the 1392-1897 Joseon Dynasty and the 1897-1910 Korean Empire, accompanied by artificial intelligence-assisted history sessions and a children’s royal etiquette school at Junmyeongdang Hall. Meanwhile, Changgyeong Palace will host theatrical reenactments of palace daily life alongside media art light installations surrounding Chundangji Pond. At the nearby Jongmyo Shrine, teenagers can participate in architectural mission tours exploring the world's longest wooden hall.

To better accommodate foreign tourists, organizers have reserved dedicated ticket quotas for international visitors, including 300 designated seats for the opening concert and English-guided morning tours. Advance reservations open online Sept. 4.

For more information, visit the official K-Royal Culture Festival website or follow @royalculturefestival_official on Instagram. Inquiries can also be made by calling the Royal Palaces and Tombs Program Call Center (1522-2295) or the Ticketlink Call Center (1588-7890), or by emailing Creatrip (help@creatrip.com).

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.