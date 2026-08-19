Science uncovers mountain quarry tied to one of Korea's most tragic royal tombs

Modern science has validated a 300-year-old Joseon Dynasty record, helping researchers pinpoint the mountain quarry that supplied the stone for King Danjong’s royal tomb — the final resting place of the young monarch who was exiled and forced to drink poison by his usurping uncle, a tragic tale brought to the big screen in the 2026 film, "The King’s Warden."

Now, centuries after the young king’s death, a forensic blend of historical archives, field surveys and modern geological analysis has solved a long-standing mystery. The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage confirmed Wednesday that the granite used to build King Danjong’s royal tomb was quarried from Mount Songhak in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province — tracing the very stones of the monument back to their ancient source.

Danjong, the sixth monarch of the Joseon Dynasty, was deposed by his uncle in 1455 and exiled to Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, where he was forced to drink poison two years later at the age of 16. Threatening severe punishment for anyone who touched the body of the exiled former king, his vengeful uncle left his corpse cast into the Donggang River.

Under cover of darkness, a local village chief named Eom Heung-do braved royal wrath to pull the boy king from the water and secretly bury him. It took 241 years for King Danjong to be posthumously restored to the throne in 1698, finally triggering the grand renovation that transformed his humble grave into the formal royal mausoleum known as Jangneung.

To trace the origins of the materials used during that 17th-century restoration, researchers examined the heavy stone sculptures guarding Jangneung — including the sacrificial stone table, central lantern and statues of horses. Laboratory testing revealed that every piece was crafted from the same distinct material: biotite granite.

Scholars then cross-referenced these findings with historical texts. A primary source details how royal officials searched for suitable masonry near the tomb before ultimately traveling to a known quarry in "Jeongam," located in what was then northern Jecheon. By studying historical maps and geographic gazetteers, researchers pinpointed ancient Jeongam Village as modern-day Sigok-ri in Songhak-myeon — right at the foot of Mount Songhak.

Geological sampling from Mount Songhak confirmed an exact match for the biotite granite found at the royal tomb. The mountain has long been recognized for producing premium granite, once supporting eight active quarries. Moreover, the historical record notes that the quarry was located about 24 kilometers from the tomb, a distance that matches the actual separation between Mount Songhak in Jecheon and Jangneung in neighboring Yeongwol.

The institute noted that the discovery marks a compelling example of combining historical records with hard scientific analysis to solve centuries-old architectural mysteries. The full research paper is scheduled for publication in an academic journal later this year, with plans to expand similar scientific surveys to guide future conservation and restoration efforts across Korea's stone heritage.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.