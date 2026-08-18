Hallucinating history: Korea enlists youth ambassadors to fix AI errors on cultural heritage

When queried about Deoksu Palace, a prominent generative artificial intelligence (AI) system hallucinated a striking piece of architecture, rendering an image of the fountain in front of Seokjojeon hall as a traditional lotus pond similar to Buyongji, located kilometers away at Changdeok Palace.

The glitch is symbolic of a growing challenge for cultural institutions in the digital age and maintaining historical truth as generative AI becomes the world’s default reference tool. To counter these digital distortions, the Korean government, in partnership with a civil diplomacy organization, is turning to tech-savvy youth to audit algorithms and safeguard the nation’s historical identity online.

The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, operating under the Korea Heritage Service, said Tuesday that a monthlong campaign by the second cohort of the “Global AI Cultural Heritage Ambassadors” ended successfully. Run jointly with the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK), the initiative deployed 76 young ambassadors between June 29 to July 26 to systematically search for errors, biases and hallucinations about Korean culture across major generative AI platforms.

Finding the Deoksu Palace error was just part of the group's mandate. Beyond identifying inaccuracies, the team produced digital content designed to train AI platforms and educate global audiences. Their efforts yielded a wide array of multimedia projects, including short-form videos visualizing prehistoric whaling scenes inspired by the Bangudae petroglyphs, digital news cards flagging common AI misinterpretations and podcasts detailing the tomb of King Muryeong in Korean, English, Chinese and Spanish.

As generative AI tools rapidly consolidate influence over global public knowledge, government officials emphasize that proactive factual verification is becoming a vital element of national heritage preservation. AI-generated misinformation risks embedding historical inaccuracies into search algorithms, educational tools and international media.

To reward their efforts, the institute and VANK selected 19 top-performing ambassadors, who will participate in a field trip to historic cultural sites and present their findings at a workshop in September.

"We will continue to provide diverse opportunities and support for future generations to serve as key leaders," a spokesperson for the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage said, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring young advocates continue protecting the nation's heritage and sharing its true value with a global audience.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.