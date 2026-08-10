Seoul district marks 81st Liberation Day at historic prison complex

The red-brick walls and narrow iron grates of Seodaemun Prison have stood as stark monuments to Korea’s darkest hours under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. Thousands of independence advocates — from teenagers to prominent scholars — were incarcerated within its brick corridors. Today, that solemn landmark has transformed into an enduring sanctuary of civic memory, connecting generations of Koreans to the sacrifice behind their modern democracy.

This week, as Korea prepares to mark the 81st anniversary of National Liberation Day on Aug. 15, the historic site will once again become the epicenter of national reflection. Seodaemun District said Monday that it will host the 2026 Seodaemun Independence and Democracy Festival from Aug. 15 to 16 at the Seodaemun Prison History Hall and the adjacent Seodaemun Independence Park.

The two-day annual gathering, which drew 150,000 attendees last year, blends solemn commemoration with modern cultural programming. Under the theme "United in the Light of Liberation," the district plans to deploy cutting-edge exhibition technologies alongside community-led workshops, classical concerts and traditional performances to ensure that the spirit of independence resonates with younger generations.

Visitors passing through the complex will encounter interactive installations that bridge the past and present.

Inside Prison Building 10, a collaboration with the National Folk Museum highlights personal histories of anti-colonial figures. In the women’s prison quarters, holographic displays bring the courage of female activists vividly to life. Meanwhile, outdoor lenticular exhibits throughout Seodaemun Independence Park visually transition the stern faces of historical dissidents into expressions of jubilation as onlookers walk past — a striking illusion capturing the feeling of liberation in 1945.

Alongside guided educational tours and poetry readings, the festival expands into the surrounding neighborhood. The nearby Yeongcheon Traditional Market will host a concurrent culinary festival, offering regional delicacies, live acoustic music and community events to celebrate the economic and social vitality born from liberation.

Admission to the historical complex will remain free throughout the two-day event.

Marrying historical commemoration with community celebration reflects a broader effort to keep national heritage integrated into daily urban life. Rather than treating liberation as a distant historical milestone, the district's strategy aims to make the history accessible across generations.

"Liberation is not merely a chapter in a textbook; it is the cornerstone of the freedom and democratic values we exercise today," Seodaemun District head Park Woon-ki said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.