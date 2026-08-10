Korea unveils lineup for 2026 World Heritage Festival

Far from the neon-lit avenues of modern Seoul, Korea’s deep cultural roots are taking center stage this autumn.

The Korea Heritage Service unveiled details Monday for its annual World Heritage Festival, inviting domestic and international travelers to experience the country's heritage firsthand through multi-day expeditions, archaeological workshops and temple retreats across three key UNESCO regions from Aug. 28 through Oct. 25.

Now in its seventh year, the festival highlights the universal value of Korea’s UNESCO World Heritage entries through specialized night tours and rare access to protected environments. The nationwide event arrives as global interest in Korean cultural heritage reaches new heights, prompting authorities to shift away from traditional preservation models toward dynamic public engagement.

The celebrations begin Aug. 28 across the Gaya Tumuli — a network of 1,500-year-old burial mounds spanning seven southern municipalities. Under the theme "Walk Together, Companion," visitors can participate in stargazing sessions above ancient tombs, join archaeological excavation simulations, or take guided history walks led by local youth docents.

By October, the focus transitions to Jeju Island’s volcanic landscapes and lava tubes. Under the theme "Heritage and Beyond," environmentalists and travelers can join guided treks along the 21-kilometer lava pathway from Geomunoreum to the coast. The festival offers rare access to restricted caverns, including Bengdwigul and Gimnyeonggul, alongside multi-day expeditions through Mount Halla Natural Reserve.

The festival concludes in late October among the historic villages and academies of Andong. At the ancient Bongjeong Temple, visitors can join overnight meditation retreats, while Byeongsan Seowon Confucian academy will feature illuminated evening performances reinterpreting traditional architecture and scholarly philosophy.

In an effort to balance conservation with public access, participation in several eco-sensitive cave treks and temple stays will require pre-registration and safety screenings. Detailed itineraries and booking information are available via the official World Heritage Festival portal. By connecting local communities with international visitors, Korea aims to redefine how the modern world interacts with ancient legacies.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.