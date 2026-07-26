UNESCO heritage chief praises Korea's global leadership

BUSAN — In a historic milestone for Asian heritage diplomacy, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee convened in Korea for its 48th session, marking the first time the country has hosted the prestigious international gathering.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, expressed deep gratitude to the Korean government and emphasized the nation’s rising stature in global heritage preservation.

"This World Heritage Committee session is a very important and historic one, because it is the first one we are having here in the Republic of Korea," Eloundou Assomo said during an interview session at BEXCO in Busan, Friday. "Being here in Busan marks the demonstration of the commitment of the Republic of Korea to its cooperation with UNESCO, and in particular for world heritage."

Addressing sensitive international issues, including Thursday’s World Heritage Committee decision calling on Japan to fully reflect the “whole history”— notably wartime forced labor of Koreans — at the Sado Island Gold Mines, Eloundou Assomo framed the committee’s process as one grounded in consensus and mutual responsibility rather than unilateral enforcement.

"There is room for interpretation, but that’s not what matters for us," he said. "What is important is that the decision taken by the committee is a decision that serves the interests or reflects the expectation and interests of all concerned parties."

When asked about the role the World Heritage Centre plays in mediating regional consensus and how member states interpret committee decisions, the director reiterated that UNESCO functions through voluntary compliance and continued dialogue.

"We don't have a system of obliging because countries commit themselves, and it’s through dialogue and cooperation," he explained.

He added that Japan is obligated to submit a follow-up State of Conservation (SOC) report by December 2027 to allow continuous monitoring of the site’s full history interpretation.

"Both Japan and Korea are important partners of UNESCO, and we will continue to encourage this dialogue," he said.

Jongmyo Shrine and urban development

The director also addressed the urban development pressures surrounding Seoul’s Jongmyo Shrine, one of Korea’s inaugural World Heritage sites. He emphasized that balancing modern infrastructure growth with heritage preservation requires strict adherence to international standards and rigorous Heritage Impact Assessments (HIA).

"Jongmyo is a very important site... it tells the history of many people. What we see in Jongmyo happens in many World Heritage sites around the world when they are located within urban areas," Eloundou Assomo said.

He reaffirmed UNESCO's active collaboration with the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), which has been calling for an impact assessment regarding a tower planned for construction near Jongmyo. "We have an excellent cooperation with the Korea Heritage Service... they have recognized, important professionals who are sharing their experience with the rest of the world. It’s important to listen to their advice," he said.

Busan Declaration

Looking toward the future of global preservation efforts, Eloundou Assomo hailed the adoption of the Busan Declaration as a vital road map for addressing modern crises, including digital transformation, climate change and armed conflict.

To illustrate the declaration's core message, he pointed to the iconic World Heritage logo, which shows two hands joined together.

"If I can give you an image, the Busan Declaration is what is the meaning of the logo of World Heritage," he said. "It means two hands: let’s work together, let’s collaborate. That is the spirit of the Busan Declaration."

He proposed that this emphasis on "collaboration" could serve as a sixth strategic objective — a "6th C" — joining UNESCO's five existing strategic goals of credibility, conservation, capacity building, communication and community.

Reflecting on his past work directing the reconstruction of mausoleums in Timbuktu, Mali, and response efforts in Mosul, Iraq, Eloundou Assomo stressed that the destruction of heritage during armed conflicts impacts human dignity and identity.

"Deliberate destruction of heritage should be considered a war crime," he asserted, advocating for preventive preparedness, convention ratifications and centering local communities in reconstruction strategies.

In closing the session, Eloundou Assomo commended the host city of Busan for its rich history and maritime heritage, hinting at future potential for local sites to seek World Heritage recognition.

"Busan hosting this session shows it is ready to share its heritage with the world," he said. "We are already discussing with the Korea Heritage Service to see how we can work together so that maybe one day the heritage of Busan can become a World Heritage site."