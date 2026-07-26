K-Heritage House, a venue showcasing Korean heritage set up to mark the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, drew over 70,000 visitors in its first six days, underscoring growing global interest in Korean culture, officials said Sunday.

According to the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), 72,143 people visited the pavilion at BEXCO’s Exhibition Hall 1 from July 20-25, averaging over 10,000 visitors a day. Attendance peaked on Saturday, when 19,385 people entered in a single day, the highest since its opening.

Spanning the size of two football fields, the pavilion features 45 booths organized by 35 institutions under four themes — heritage through advanced technology, living intangible heritage, the past, present and future of heritage, and interactive experiences.

A surge in visitors prompted organizers to close the admission queue early at around 3 p.m., Saturday, for safety reasons.

The exhibition, jointly organized by 35 institutions including the KHS, the National Archives of Korea and the Busan Metropolitan Government, features exhibitions and interactive programs introducing Korea’s cultural and historical assets during the committee session.

Among the most popular attractions is “Heritage: Timeless Time,” an immersive exhibition presented by the Korea Heritage Agency. The installation, which uses a 9-meter-tall media screen and kinetic art elements, drew long lines forming throughout the day.

Other major draws included a promotional hall for the national heritage visitation campaign, which attracted 11,513 visitors, and live demonstrations of traditional crafts by designated masters of intangible cultural heritage, attended by 11,081 people.

The hands-on Living Intangible Heritage program proved especially popular, with daily sessions selling out as visitors watched artisans demonstrate techniques such as mother-of-pearl inlay and fine woodworking.

Merchandise sales also surged. The K-Heritage pop-up store, offering cultural goods inspired by national heritage, recorded more than 146 million won ($100,000) in cumulative sales over five days.

Officials expect attendance to rise further during the weekend and said additional measures would be taken to ensure safety and crowd control.

The pavilion will run daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, when the committee session concludes.