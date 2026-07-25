BUSAN — The UNESCO on Saturday expanded the boundaries of Korea’s tidal flats in its World Heritage list, approving the addition of four key coastal regions to bolster protection for endangered migratory birds and marine life.

The decision by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, meeting for its 48th session here, adopts a significant boundary modification for the natural heritage property named "Getbol, Korean Tidal Flats." First inscribed in 2021, the heritage originally covered four zones: Gochang, Boseong-Suncheon and Sinan in Jeolla provinces and Seocheon in South Chungcheong Province.

The Phase 2 expansion incorporates crucial tidal flats in Yeosu, Goheung and Muan in South Jeolla Province, as well as Seosan in South Chungcheong Province.

The committee recognized that the tidal flats satisfy the World Heritage criterion for the conservation of biodiversity and endangered species. In particular, it highly valued the natural heritage sites for contributing to the conservation of internationally important migratory waterbirds and diverse marine life as a key habitat within the West Sea ecosystem and the East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

Tim Badman, director of the World Heritage Programme at the International Union for Conservation of Nature, emphasized that the expansion significantly elevates the sites’ ecological value along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway.

"The newly added areas will substantially increase the number of bird species and the wider marine biodiversity," Badman said during UNESCO's plenary session at BEXCO. He highlighted that the expanded sites will now protect 216 bird species — including globally threatened waterbirds such as the black-faced spoonbill, Far Eastern curlew and hooded crane.

Huh Min, administrator of the Korea Heritage Service, welcomed the decision. "Getbol provide an essential habitat for the endangerous migratory birds and sustain exceptional biodiversity. This inscription affirms both Korea's unwavering commitment to the conservation and the responsibility entrusted to us," he said.

"We shall remain ever mindful that the Getbol is not Korea's own, but a shared heritage of all humankind."

A side event titled "Flying Beyond Borders" was held to celebrate the inscription of the Korean tidal flats. During the seminar, Huh declared a joint statement alongside the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

"We express our shared commitment to work together to strengthen the long-term conservation and effective management of the relevant World Heritage properties and to advance the understanding and promotion of the ecological connectivity of the Yellow Sea habitats, including through shared science, monitoring and data," he said.

In addition to the tidal flats, the UNESCO committee also added 23 new sites to its World Heritage list, including Sebastia, an archaeological site in Palestine; five castles in Lebanon; six medinas in the Comoros; the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in the U.S. state of Georgia; and the Tunisian coastal city of Sidi Bou Said, known for its blue-and-white architecture.