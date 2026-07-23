The UNESCO World Heritage Committee on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on Japan to reflect the "whole history" across all periods of mining exploitation in on-site interpretation and displays at the Sado mines.

The adoption supports the Korean government's demand that Japan mention the mine's history of using wartime forced laborers from the Korean Peninsula and other Asian countries on signposts located in the heritage site.

During the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee held at BEXCO in Busan, member states adopted the decision regarding Japan’s State of Conservation report by consensus without debate.

The decision emphasized that Tokyo's follow-up measures regarding wartime history remain insufficient, stating that "further clarification is needed regarding how the interpretation and presentation strategy and facilities comprehensively address, at the site level, the whole history of the property throughout all periods of mining exploitation."

The committee requested that Japan keep the World Heritage Committee regularly informed of its progress and recommended that it consult with Korea to enhance site facilities and presentation strategies.

The Sado mines, located on Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture, were inscribed as a World Heritage site in 2024, primarily for its 17th-century Edo-period manual mining technology. However, the site carries deep historical sensitivities: More than 1,500 Koreans were subjected to harsh forced labor at the mines during Japanese colonial rule between 1939 and the end of World War II.

Seoul endorsed Japan’s World Heritage bid on the condition that Tokyo faithfully display the site’s full history — including wartime mobilization — and hold annual memorial ceremonies honoring the victims.

Japan has added signposts directing visitors to former dormitory sites and set up an exhibit at the Aikawa History Museum, but made no mention of forced labor or forced mobilization, which was viewed insufficient and misleading by the Korean government.

Looking ahead, the committee requested that Japan submit an updated report on the state of conservation and the implementation of its recommendations to the World Heritage Centre by Dec. 1, 2027.

There was no immediate reactions from Korea and Japan Thursday, but last week, the Korean foreign ministry obtained the draft resolution and issued a response.

“The (Korean) government views the review as a step toward bringing Japan’s conservation efforts back under evaluation ... based on the understanding that despite Japan's progress in developing an interpretation and presentation strategy and facilities, the measures still fall short,” a senior foreign ministry official said.



