The Korean government has tapped a veteran curator and museum administrator to oversee the specialized agency tasked with tracking down and bringing home the country's displaced historical treasures scattered worldwide.

The Korea Heritage Service appointed Monday Ahn Tae-hyun, 68, the former director of the National Aviation Museum of Korea, as the sixth secretary-general of the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation. Ahn’s three-year term will run through July 2029.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the foundation, established in 2012 to systematically survey, research and retrieve Korean cultural properties located outside the country — many of which left the peninsula during periods of colonial rule and wartime devastation.

Ahn brings a unique trajectory to the role, blending deep-rooted provincial heritage work with high-level institutional management.

He began his career in 1997 as a city curator and museum director in Mungyeong, a historic mountain pass city in southeastern Korea, before transitioning into federal museum administration. He later served as head of the Republic of Korea Air Force Museum and most recently led the National Aviation Museum until last year. He holds a doctorate in cultural heritage studies from Korea University.

His expansive background is expected to bolster the foundation’s complex diplomatic and academic operations. Korea has become increasingly assertive in its cultural heritage diplomacy, leveraging international conventions and bilateral agreements to secure the return of illicitly removed artifacts from major institutions and private collections worldwide.

In a statement, the agency emphasized that Ahn’s decades of professional expertise and proven leadership in public administration make him uniquely suited to steer the state-backed foundation’s international repatriation and preservation initiatives.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.