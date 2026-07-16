Korea's ancient heritage finds second life in modern design

Korean heritage is moving beyond museum walls and into everyday life, as traditional symbols and crafts are being transformed into modern fashion and lifestyle products.

The Korea Heritage Service said Thursday it is presenting the results of the K-Heritage Collaboration Project with The Nature Holdings at a series of events held in connection with the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting.

The first event, a K-Heritage pop-up store, opened Thursday at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, and will run through July 22.

The store features clothing, shoes, bags and household goods inspired by Korean heritage elements including documents related to the creation of the Korean alphabet, folk paintings, mother-of-pearl inlay and traditional decorative patterns.

The project is designed to reinterpret the historical and cultural value of national heritage through contemporary design, allowing people to experience heritage in their daily lives, the agency said.

The exhibition space follows the theme of “Tradition × Modern × Exploration,” offering visitors opportunities to explore products and interactive content that connects traditional aesthetics with current lifestyles.

The pop-up store will later move to Shinsegae Centum City in Busan from July 23 to July 30 and Lotte World Mall in Jamsil, Seoul, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.

A second event, a photography exhibition titled “Moments of World Heritage: Adding Perspective to Time,” will open Monday and run through Aug. 2 at the western corridor of Injeongjeon hall at Changdeok Palace.

The exhibition features more than 50 photographs of nine Korean World Heritage sites captured by the National Heritage Photography Group.

The Korea Heritage Service said the exhibition aims to highlight the universal value of World Heritage sites and the importance of preserving them for future generations during the UNESCO meeting period.

The agency also selected National Geographic, a global apparel brand operated by The Nature Holdings, as an official partner for hosting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting.

National Geographic will provide commemorative items and equipment for participants and event staff, including tumblers, vests and bags.

The Korea Heritage Service said it will continue expanding partnerships that allow national heritage to develop into new cultural and industrial opportunities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.