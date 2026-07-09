A rare, American-manufactured Taegukgi flag that served as a silent witness to diplomatic efforts on behalf of Korean independence in New York City during World War II has been successfully restored to its original state.

The Cultural Heritage Conservation Science Center, a subsidiary of the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage, said Thursday that it finalized extensive scientific conservation work on the flag. Manufactured in the 1930s by the Manhattan-based textile firm the Copeland Company, the banner holds profound historical value as a physical artifact of Korean diplomacy in the United States.

The flag is deeply tied to the history of Korea’s liberation movement from Japanese colonial occupation (1910-45).

It was used by Syngman Rhee, who later became Korea’s first president, during a high-profile Korean independence dinner gala hosted at the Waldorf Astoria in 1942. The dinner, held at the height of World War II, served as a critical venue to gather international support for the recognition of a sovereign Korean provisional government.

Over the decades, however, time and environmental exposure took a heavy toll on the delicate textile. Kept locked inside a rigid display frame, the white field of the flag was yellowing and had severe moisture staining. The fabric of the central red-and-blue emblem and the black trigrams had warped, while some of the stitching had come undone.

To rescue the artifact without erasing its historical character, conservation scientists meticulously separated the flag from its frame and dissolved decades of aged backing adhesive. Wrinkled sections were re-stabilized using micro-mist humidification under controlled pressure. To lift the yellowing and stains, the team deployed an advanced non-invasive cleaning method utilizing a gel medium derived from red algae, which gently extracted surface contaminants without oversaturating the fragile vintage threads. The seams of the trigrams were reinforced along the original needle tracks to ensure the conservation work remained imperceptible. The work was funded through the state lottery preservation fund.

The restored flag will now be permanently transferred to the National Assembly Archives for long-term climate-controlled storage and public educational exhibitions.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



