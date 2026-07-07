To the casual visitor to central Seoul, the neighborhood of Sindang-dong is both the birthplace of one of the most recognizable styles of Korea’s iconic tteokbokki (rice cakes in sweet and spicy sauce) and more recently, a buzzing enclave of minimalist espresso bars, boundary-pushing design studios and musical venues, giving the area the affectionate nickname of “hip-dang-dong” among young Seoulites.

But beneath this contemporary veneer lies a densely layered urban history that spans centuries of transformation.

The Seoul Museum of History published a comprehensive cultural survey report Tuesday, titled “Sindang-dong: Shin, Shin, Hip,” illuminating how a village once dedicated to comforting the dead has evolved into one of the country's most dynamic examples of modern urbanism.

The report structures the neighborhood's complex trajectory through three distinct linguistic and cultural eras.

The story begins with "shin" — the Chinese character meaning "spirit." During the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1897), the area lay just outside Gwanghui-mun, a historic city gate that colloquially served as the "corpse gate" for carrying the deceased out of the capital for burial. It was also home to the "Donghwalinseo," a state-run health clinic for the destitute. Additionally, since they were barred from living within the city walls, the capital’s shamans settled in the area, transforming the area into a sanctuary where they cured the living and appeased the souls of the dead. Although the Chinese character for the neighborhood's name was officially changed to the one meaning "new" during the late 19th-century, local names like "Shaman Valley" and "Shaman Bridge" keep the memory of its history alive.

The second layer of "shin" traces the birth of modern Sindang-dong as a residential hub. To alleviate severe overcrowding in the old city center during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial period, the area's rolling hills, dense forests and massive communal cemeteries were cleared out and replaced roads, tramlines and a series of "culture villages" inspired by the European "garden city" urban planning movement for the rising middle class.

Following the devastation of the 1950-53 Korean War, the area saw a massive influx of refugees and people returning from overseas. A sweeping land rezoning project codified the strict, dense street grid that still forms the physical framework of the neighborhood today.

The last part of the report focuses on the contemporary face of the neighborhood. Sindang-dong’s unique charm, the museum notes, stems from the fact that its alleyways were forged by working-class merchants struggling to make a living. The neighborhood’s unique character is anchored by four highly specialized commercial alleys. These include the historic "rice merchant street" and famed "tteokbokki street," which remains a landmark for food lovers. They run alongside a gritty, blue-collar "metalworking alley" and "ant alley," a densely packed lane named for the densely packed back alleys that demonstrated the hard working nature of its postwar residents.

Tourists now arrive in unprecedented numbers, drawn by social media and the neighborhood’s location by Dongdaemun, Seoul's sprawling fashion capital. Establishments like Jushindang — a popular cocktail bar with a folklore theme — say international visitors now account for roughly 40 percent of their weekday clientele, proving that the neighborhood’s original identity as a place of mysticism has come full circle.

"Sindang-dong is a massive, living museum," Choi Byung-goo, the director of the Seoul Museum of History, said. "It compresses the dramatic, often agonizing changes of Seoul, from Joseon-era shamanism to postwar commercial dynamism and today's global trendiness, into a single neighborhood."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.