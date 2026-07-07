Korea’s historic envoy ship retraces naval history

A full-scale replica of Korea’s historic diplomatic vessel, the Joseon Tongsinsa, is taking to the seas this month to celebrate the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan. The National Research Institute of Maritime Cultural Heritage said Tuesday that the vessel will embark on a 24-day voyage, stopping at key historic coastal sites including Goheung, Yeosu, and Tongyeong before arriving in Busan on July 31.

The Joseon Tongsinsa ships were international peace envoys that crossed the Korea and Tsushima straits 12 times between 1607 and 1811 at the request of Japan to restore diplomatic ties following the Imjin War (1592–1598) — a devastating seven-year conflict triggered by Japanese invasions of the Korean Peninsula. Reconstructed in 2018, the vessel previously completed symbolic open-sea retracings of its voyages from Busan to Tsushima in 2023, to Shimonoseki in 2024 and Osaka in 2025.

This summer’s domestic trip will shift its focus toward local maritime heritage and the country's rich naval history. Operating as a floating museum, the ship will host cultural events, traditional Korean music performances and displays of historical maps, paintings and shipbuilding technology.

Setting sail from Mokpo Wednesday, the ship's itinerary retraces the major maritime routes used by Admiral Yi Sun-sin, the legendary 16th-century naval commander who defended the peninsula against Japanese invasion. The first major stop will be in Goheung from July 11 to 13, navigating waters near the historic Sado Naval Battle site. To mark the occasion, a spectacular 900-drone light show and fireworks display will illuminate Goheung’s Nokdong Port on the evening of July 11.

The ship will then call at Yeosu from July 17 to 18, anchored near Jeolla Jwasuyeong — the naval headquarters where Admiral Yi oversaw the famous ironclad Turtle Ships. From July 21 to 22, the vessel will cruise through the waters of Tongyeong, allowing visitors to explore the strategic geography behind the Battle of Hansan Island, one of the three great victories of the Imjin War.

The voyage culminates in Busan from July 25 to 26, where the ship will welcome visitors and international delegates attending the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting.

"Through this voyage, we intend to utilize the Joseon Tongsinsa as a living piece of maritime heritage," the institute said in a statement, emphasizing its goal to project the global value of Korea's traditional shipbuilding to the international community.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.