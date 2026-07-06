Joseon Dynasty’s royal archives take center stage in Busan

For a dynasty that endured for five centuries, the survival of its memory relied on an almost obsessive commitment to the written word. That legacy goes on display Tuesday in the southern port city of Busan as the National Palace Museum of Korea and the Busan Museum open a landmark exhibition, "The Records and Culture of Joseon: Transmitting to Ten Thousand Generations."

Running through Aug. 30, the exhibition is timed to coincide with Busan’s hosting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee session later this month. It aims to introduce an international audience to Korea’s most treasured documentary wealth, showcasing items inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World register.

At the heart of the collection are the Joseon Wangjo Sillok, the sprawling daily annals of the dynasty. In a museological first, surviving volumes from all four historic repositories — where duplicates were stored away for safekeeping after the devastating late-16th-century Japanese invasions — will be displayed together in a single room. They are flanked by the Uigwe, highly detailed royal protocols featuring intricate illustrations of court rituals, court finery and bureaucratic procedures.

The exhibition also tracks the physical precarity of these treasures. Royal portraits of King Yeongjo and King Cheoljong are returning to Busan, the very city where they were evacuated for safekeeping during the tumult of the 1950-53 Korean War. They are joined by the opulent material culture of the court, including the phoenix-ornamented hairpins of Princess Consort Yeongchin and the Donggweldo, a National Treasure canvas mapping the Eastern Palaces down to individual trees.

The final section anchors the display in Busan's own history as the dynasty’s diplomatic gateway, featuring delicate landscapes by court painter Lee Ui-yang and scroll paintings documenting the elaborate processions of envoys sent to Japan. Admission is free.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.