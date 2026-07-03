A modern hanok in Imsil County known for its distinctive blend of traditional Korean architecture and early modern design has been designated for preliminary registration as a National Registered Cultural Heritage, the Korea Heritage Service said Friday.

The agency said the Imsil Seongga-ri Modern Hanok, located in Seongga-ri, Imsil County, North Jeolla Province, was selected for its well-preserved architectural features that distinguish it from traditional hanok.

Built in 1939, the house has a documented construction date confirmed through an inscription placed during the roof-raising ceremony, the agency said.

The residence reflects changes in architecture and daily life that emerged during the modern era, including a floor plan that separates the kitchen from the chanbang, a room used to prepare or store side dishes, and a circulation route that connects the kitchen to interior rooms through a wooden porch.

The agency said the house also retains distinctive handcrafted design elements that are rarely found in other registered modern hanok, including a double-rafter roof structure, arched windows, flower-shaped wrought iron decorations and built-in furniture.

It said those features clearly illustrate the architectural transition from traditional hanok while remaining exceptionally well preserved, giving the building significant academic value in architectural history.

The agency also recommended preserving several essential features, including the glass window in the gable section of the main building's roof, the built-in closet in the main bedroom and the attic door, to protect the property's heritage value.

The Korea Heritage Service said it will collect public opinion during a 30-day public notice period before proceeding with the property's official registration as a National Registered Cultural Heritage and, with the owner's consent, designate the recommended preservation elements.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.