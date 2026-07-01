It has stood for four centuries as a monument to Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) architecture, a scenic gathering place for the region’s poets and the literary backdrop to Korea’s most enduring romance.

On Wednesday, the Cultural Heritage Administration officially elevated the Gwanghanru Pavilion in the southwestern city of Namwon to the status of National Treasure.

Long celebrated as "Honam Jeilru" — the premier pavilion of the Honam, or Jeolla region, in southwestern Korea — the sprawling wooden structure has been recognized for its exceptional architectural innovation and its deep roots in Korean cultural history.

While its earliest iteration was built in 1419 by famed chief state councilor Hwang Hui during a period of political exile, the pavilion was burned to the ground in 1597 during the Japanese invasion. The current structure dates to 1626, when it was rebuilt by Namwon’s magistrate, Shin Gam. For the next 400 years, local communities continuously maintained and preserved the site, leaving a remarkably intact record of early 17th-century craftsmanship.

To literary scholars, Gwanghanru is famous as the setting for the "Tale of Chunhyang," the classic Joseon Dynasty novel and "pansori" — a traditional Korean genre of musical storytelling — that chronicles two young lovers crossing strict class divides For centuries, the pavilion’s sweeping view of a nearby lake, its three artificial islands and the iconic Ojak stone bridge (originally laid out by the master poet and governor Jeong Cheol) served as a creative sanctuary where scholars gathered to recite poetry and engage in political debate.

Architecturally, the pavilion is a masterclass in how late-Joseon master builders blended intricate, royal-grade aesthetics with engineering utility.

The main hall features a sprawling, open interior supported by three overlapping structural beams, decorated with vivid carvings of dragons and turtles.

But its most unusual elements are its wings. To the north sits the Yoseongak, an attached annex that uniquely incorporates an "ondol" (traditional underfloor heating) room. To the west lies the Wollang, a covered staircase structure added in 1881. The Wollang was built not just to serve as a grand entryway, but as a deliberate architectural brace to stop the main pavilion from tilting backward over time.

"Gwanghanru represents a rare milestone where highly ornamental woodwork meets practical, structural solutions," a spokesperson for the Cultural Heritage Administration said, noting that it will work closely with municipal authorities to expand preservation efforts for the newly minted treasure and its surrounding gardens.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.