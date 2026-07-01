The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage (NRICH), a branch of the Korea Heritage Service, will co-host an international conference with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) on Monday and Tuesday in Busan, timed to coincide with the 48th World Heritage Committee session, which is also being hosted in the city.

The conference, titled "A Timeless Issues on Heritage," will run July 13-14 at the Grand Josun hotel in Busan's Haeundae District.

It marks the fourth joint conference under a memorandum of understanding NRICH and ICCROM signed in June 2023, and the first with an expanded format. Previous conferences focused narrowly on archaeology under the name "World Archaeology International Conference," while this year's event broadened its scope to include heritage safety, disaster prevention and conservation management.

Monday's sessions, "Cultural Heritage Driving Social Change," will feature international case studies examining how heritage sites function within contemporary political and economic contexts.

Tuesday's sessions, titled "Investigation and Monitoring of Heritage Using Advanced Technologies," will include a keynote address and presentations on digital tools, hyperspectral imaging and space-based technology used to monitor heritage sites amid climate change and other emerging risks. Panel discussions will follow each day's presentations.

NRICH said it hopes the conference will prompt deeper reflection on the value of heritage and open new paths for its conservation through emerging technology, while continuing its partnership with ICCROM. Registration is open via a QR code on the event's official poster, with further details available at www.nrich.go.kr.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.