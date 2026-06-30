Beyond K-pop: Korea wants handicrafts to be its next cultural export hit

Having already conquered global airwaves with K-pop and streaming screens with K-dramas, Korea is placing its next big economic bet on an older, more tactile asset: its rich tradition of handmade crafts.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled Tuesday a comprehensive five-year road map aimed at transforming local artisanal crafts — dubbed "K-craft" — into a high-value, export-ready industry. The initiative seeks to leverage the global momentum of the Korean wave to supercharge the country's interactive travel experiences.

Central to the strategy is a push to turn cultural heritage into an immediate draw for international travelers.

Under the new plan, the government will establish a network of high-profile immersive cultural centers in major tourist hubs heavily frequented by foreign visitors. These dedicated spaces will function as hybrid experiential zones, allowing travelers to try their hand at traditional craft-making techniques before purchasing authentic, locally made goods.

To deepen the connection between tourism and local economies, the ministry said it will also repurpose vacant homes and idle public spaces across rural provinces into creative residencies. By moving the artistic focus beyond the capital city of Seoul, tourism officials hope to channel international foot traffic into under-visited regions, establishing what it calls decentralized "regional craft clusters." Long-term plans also include the construction of a landmark National Craft Museum to serve as an institutional anchor for cultural travelers.

The state-backed push arrives at a crucial moment.

While artificial intelligence and digital automation dominate global tech headlines, Korean officials believe there is a growing, lucrative counter-trend of global consumers seeking the authenticity of human craftsmanship.

"Global interest in K-culture is naturally expanding toward the unique aesthetic sensibilities found in our traditional crafts," Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young said.

To ensure these artisanal products reach global markets, the government said it plans to launch aggressive marketing campaigns in partnership with luxury hotels, overseas Korean cultural centers and international trade fairs. The government said it will also pursue regulatory overhauls, including tax incentives and legal adjustments, to classify the fragmented craft scene as a formalized, independent industry.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.